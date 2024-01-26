"Beat another bottom feeder": Fans left trifling Edmonton Oilers' win streak extending to 15 games after 3-0 win over Chicago Blackhawks

Another day, another win for the Edmonton Oilers, who are now unbeaten in 15 straight games after beating the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 at home on Thursday.

After a lopsided start to the season, the Oilers bounced back with an impressive record of wins, and now haven't lost a game since Dec. 19, when they fell to the New York Islanders 3-1.

With 15 straight wins, the Oilers are now tied for third with the longest winning streak by a team in the NHL.

Should the Oilers continue with their winning run for three more games, they will etch their name in the history books for a record winning streak by a team in the league. The 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins currently hold the record for the longest streak with 17 wins.

Meanwhile, Oilers fans are on cloud nine with their team's impressive run of performance, while for others, it has led to a passionate debate, with many stating that the Oilers' 15-game unbeatable run is due to the fact they haven't faced a strong opponent yet in that stretch.

Here's how fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted as the Oilers beat the Hawks to clinch their 15th consecutive win. One fan tweeted:

"Oilers beat another bottom feeder"

Another chimed in:

"Blackhawks are the best AHL team in NHL history IMPRESSIVE"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Edmonton Oilers shut out Chicago Blackhawks en route to 15th straight win

The Edmonton Oilers shut out the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 at Rogers Place on Thursday to claim their 15th consecutive win in the process.

Connor McDavid continued with his impressive form and tallied three points with two goals and an assist in the matchup. Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl accumulated three assists, while Zach Hyman scored a goal for the Oilers in the win.

Backup goaltender Calvin Pickard blocked 27 shots and secured his fifth career shutout win in the process. With 57 points (28-15-1), the Oilers are 12 points behind the Pacific Division and league leaders, the Vancouver Canucks (69 points).

The Edmonton Oilers will look to continue their winning run when they host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.