"Beaten up": Edmonton Oilers' current state after struggling start per new HC Kris Knoblauch

In a pivotal moment for the Edmonton Oilers, the team turned to Kris Knoblauch as their new head coach after the firing of Jay Woodcroft. In his introductory press conference, Knoblauch reflected on the lessons he has learned throughout his coaching career, drawing from his experiences with the Hartford Wolf Pack, junior hockey, and his time in Philadelphia.

Kris Knoblauch reveals Edmonton Oilers are "beat up", implores new season starts now

The seasoned coach began by emphasizing a fundamental aspect of player performance – their mental well-being. Knoblauch stressed the importance of players feeling good about themselves to perform at their best. He observed that some of the Edmonton Oilers' players were currently facing challenges, feeling beaten up and frustrated, burdened by self-imposed pressure to excel.

"And right now I see some guys who are very, they're beaten up, they are frustrated, they put so much pressure on themselves to perform and, and it's just hasn't been healthy for them."

Recognizing the toll this had taken on the team, Knoblauch highlighted the need for a positive shift in mindset.

"It's a new regular season seasons. Last season's over and you're starting a new one. It's a fresh, everyone starts and you hear about hitting the playoffs. Everyone's got zeros, meaning no one's got a goal, no one's got a record. it's a new season."

For Knoblauch, a coaching change represents more than just a new face behind the bench; it's a reset button for the entire team. He likened it to the start of a new regular season, where everyone begins with a clean slate. The pressure dissipates, and players can refocus on the basics of the game. By instilling this fresh perspective, Knoblauch aims to alleviate the burden on his players and create an environment conducive to success.

Acknowledging the struggles the Edmonton Oilers have faced, especially considering their initial status as Stanley Cup favorites, Knoblauch remains optimistic about the team's potential. He expressed confidence in the strong and talented group of players within the roster. According to him, the key to turning the season around lies not only in a new coach or message but in the resilience and capabilities of the players themselves.

In addressing the Edmonton Oilers' current woes, Knoblauch acknowledged the need for a comprehensive solution. While he brings a new voice and approach, he is cognizant that success hinges on collaborative efforts and a commitment to working through challenges. The coach's emphasis on a collective effort and a return to basics underscores his belief in the team's ability to overcome adversity and emerge stronger.