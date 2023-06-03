"Beating Boston" - Florida Panthers players share their favorite playoff moment so far

Florida Panthers have surprised a lot of people. They have defeated a lot of favourites on their way to the Stanley Cup Finals. Beating Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Carolina Hurricanes is no mean feat but the Panthers did it during these playoffs.

For the players, it was a surreal moment. They were once 3-1 down to Boston and things looked very bleak for them. But, the comeback, since then, can only be considered iconic. They have frustrated opponents and have flustered coaches. The Florida Panthers are truly a team that has stumped fans of the NHL. Playoff hockey is like that sometimes.

The players, too, shared their feelings about going to the Stanley Cup finals. They were asked about their own personal best moment during the playoffs.

Some said that beating Boston was the best moment as they were down and out to the President Trophy winners. They were players like Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour who enjoyed being on the road with the team. They loved how the different personalities came together as a team.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce



Which one has been the best? Plenty of amazing memories so far in the playoffs for these PanthersWhich one has been the best? Plenty of amazing memories so far in the playoffs for these Panthers 💭 Which one has been the best? https://t.co/3piXGwBtpy

Senior player Marc Staal talked about how all of the team's victories during the playoffs created some of the best memories this year.

The Florida Panthers are still the underdogs against the Vegas Golden Knights

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers were not anticipated to be competing for the Stanley Cup. Not with two weeks remaining in the regular season, and especially not in the first round when they were down 3-1 against the NHL's finest Boston Bruins.

The Stanley Cup was anticipated to be on the line for the Vegas Golden Knights. A trip to the championship game was the ownership's goal for the franchise from the start: to win it in six years.

The Cup Final between Florida and Vegas, two teams who have travelled down different paths thus far, will see one club claim the championship for the first time. The Golden Knights are the dominant champions of the West, while the Panthers are the upstarts from the Eastern Conference and the last club to qualify for the playoffs.

There is only one who can successfully wrap up this tale.

The Florida Panthers will face the Vegas Golden Knights today at 8 PM Eastern with the first game being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

Poll : 0 votes