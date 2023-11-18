Beau Akey injury: What happened to Edmonton Oilers prospect?

The Edmonton Oilers, already grappling with a tumultuous start to the season, received another setback.

Their second-round pick from the 2023 draft, Beau Akey, is sidelined for the rest of the young season due to a season-ending injury.

Akey, an 18-year-old right-shot defenseman, underwent shoulder surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder, leaving the Oilers without one of their promising young talents.

A look at Beau Akey's numbers for Edmonton Oilers

Beau Akey's last appearance on the ice was on Nov. 10, where he contributed a goal in two shots in a 3-1 win for the Barrie Colts over the Mississauga Steelheads.

In 14 games this season, the talented defenseman has four goals and nine points, demonstrating his offensive prowess from the blue line.

During his pre-draft season in 2022-23, Akey impressed scouts and fans alike with his performances for the Barrie Colts.

He notched up 11 goals and 47 points in 66 games while maintaining a physical presence with 39 penalty minutes. In the playoffs, Akey registered two goals and five points in 13 games, helping the Colts to Game Seven of the Conference Semifinals.

The Oilers, recognizing Beau Akey's potential, selected him as their first pick in the 2023 draft at No. 53 overall. Known for his smooth skating and confidence in carrying the puck up the ice, Akey has been lauded as a power-play quarterback.

Additionally, his defensive skills have not gone unnoticed, making him a well-rounded asset for the team.

The news of Beau Akey's season-ending injury is a significant blow to the Oilers, who have faced a challenging start to the season.

With a 2-9-1 start, the team took decisive action by parting ways with coach Jay Woodcroft. Despite the rough start, the Oilers have turned the tide in their last three games.

As the Oilers navigate the adversity of losing Akey, they will need to rally and find ways to fill the void left by the talented rookie.

Akey's absence creates a setback for the young prospect to build from. The Edmonton Oilers' faithful will have to wait to see their high profile young defenseman to debut in Edmonton, a team in need of youth at the defensive end.