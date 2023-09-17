"Bedard is scoring 40 this year" - NHL fans left awestruck as Connor Bedard scores hat-trick in Blackhawks prospect game 

NHL fans were treated to a spectacular performance on Saturday as Chicago Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard made his presence felt in a big way during the prospects game against the St. Louis Blues. Bedard, just 18 years old, left spectators awestruck as he notched an impressive hat trick in his debut.

Bedard's remarkable performance began with a precision wrist shot in the second period, showcasing his scoring ability and accuracy. He didn't stop there, though. In the final frame, he secured his hat trick with the help of Nick Lardis' assist, solidifying his status as a promising young talent to watch.

Expand Tweet

The 2023 NHL Draft's top pick, Bedard, has already started living up to the high expectations that come with such a distinction. Blackhawks fans have every reason to be excited about his future.

Twitter was on fire as NHL fans couldn't contain their excitement after witnessing Connor Bedard's stunning hat trick.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Blackhawks are set to face off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. This game promises to be another opportunity for Bedard to shine and demonstrate his potential impact on the ice.

The countdown has begun for the Blackhawks' regular-season opener on Oct. 10, when they'll go head-to-head with the Pittsburgh Penguins. With Bedard's early showcase of skill and talent, the anticipation among fans is building, and the season ahead holds great promise for Chicago and its rising star.

Connor Bedard's electrifying debut stuns everyone

According to The Athletic, the debate surrounding whether Connor Bedard should have played in the prospects game due to potential injury risks was a hot topic leading up to the match.

The Chicago Blackhawks faced concerns as these games tend to be less structured and more open than regular NHL games, and the team had experienced prospect injuries in the past. However, Bedard's determination to play and the Blackhawks' decision to treat him like any other prospect prevailed.

Connor Bedard's performance on the night, scoring a remarkable hat trick, showcased not only his ability to find the back of the net but the exceptional way he did it. His lightning-quick release and precision in placing the puck in challenging spots left spectators in awe. Bedard could already possess one of the NHL's elite shots as a rookie.

Blackhawks prospect coach Anders Sorensen praised Bedard's unique shot, highlighting his ability to change angles, handle passes deftly and use deceptive moves to outwit opponents. Bedard's performance was not only impressive but also a glimpse into the extraordinary talent that he brings to the ice.