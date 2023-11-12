"Bednar can go": Fans want Colorado Avalanche head coach gone after collapse against St. Louis Blues

In a shocking turn of events, the Colorado Avalanche faced a devastating 8-2 defeat against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Saturday. The results left fans disheartened and calling for changes at the coaching helm.

The duo of Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich led the Blues' charge. Each of them netted a hat trick in a dominant performance that exposed the vulnerabilities in the Avalanche's game.

Torey Krug and Robert Thomas also made significant contributions for the Blues, further amplifying their triumph. The Avalanche, on the other hand, struggled to contain the relentless offensive onslaught. However, Mikko Rantanen and Jack Johnson managed to salvage some pride with their goals.

The resounding loss, coupled with the team's recent string of defeats, has ignited a fervor among Avalanche fans, who are now demanding a change in leadership.

The spotlight has turned to the head coach as disgruntled supporters voice their frustration on social media platforms and fan forums. The collapse against the Blues has raised questions about the team's strategies, defensive capabilities, and overall preparedness.

The social media platform, X, exploded with a barrage of passionate reactions from furious Colorado Avalanche fans following their team's demoralizing defeat. The disappointment was palpable, and fans didn't hold back in expressing their frustration with the Avalanche's lackluster performance.

As the Colorado Avalanche grapple with this challenging period, the calls for the removal of the head coach have become louder, emphasizing the high expectations that fans hold for their beloved team.

The coming days may see significant decisions being made as the Avalanche organization evaluates the path forward in the face of mounting pressure from its passionate fanbase.

St. Louis Blues dominate Colorado Avalanche

Brayden Schenn opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game, tipping in a slap shot from Torey Krug. Schenn made it 2-0 with 1:07 left in the first period, wristing a shot past Alexandar Georgiev. Krug scored with only two seconds remaining in the first period to make it 3-0.

Pavel Buchnevich scored a short-handed goal to make it 4-0 in the second period. Mikko Rantanen cut the lead to 4-1 with a deflection over the right shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Buchnevich added his second of the game on the power play to make it 5-1 early in the third period.

Schenn completed his hat trick with a power-play slap shot from above the left circle to make it 6-1. Buchnevich completed his hat trick on a short-handed breakaway to make it 7-1. Alexey Toropchenko scored on his rebound to make it 8-1, and Jack Johnson scored a late goal for the Colorado Avalanche to make it 8-2.