The Dallas Stars are still alive in their quest for silverware. In an intense battle that had fans on the edge of their seats, the Dallas Stars managed to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5, extending the series for a thrilling Game 6.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, showcasing the resilience and determination of both teams.

Dallas Stars extend series on the back of a brilliant offensive performance by bottom six

Here are some of the best fan reactions:

DallasOG @TheFFHustle @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Jamie Benn making the 1 choice out of 10,000 to give Dallas a chance. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Jamie Benn making the 1 choice out of 10,000 to give Dallas a chance. https://t.co/UAi52niYl1

Pens/bruinsfan 292 @letsgopens292 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial The Stars are playing like they want to win. Vegas is playing just to finish the series. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial The Stars are playing like they want to win. Vegas is playing just to finish the series.

Jeff @WarlessJeff @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial You can feel the tide turning, the unraveling is inching towards the psyche of the Knights.. it's still dire but it's dire with a hope. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial You can feel the tide turning, the unraveling is inching towards the psyche of the Knights.. it's still dire but it's dire with a hope.

The Golden Knights struck first, with Ivan Barbashev finding the back of the net 13 minutes into the first period, giving his team a 1-0 lead. However, the Stars quickly responded when Luke Glendenning scored just a minute and a half later, tying the game and setting the stage for an exciting contest heading into the second period.

The second period mirrored the first, with Chandler Stephenson regaining the lead for the Golden Knights with a well-placed shot. But the Stars weren't ready to back down, as Jason Robertson promptly answered back, once again leveling the score just two minutes later. The seesaw battle continued, showcasing the high stakes and competitive spirit of the series.

Throughout the game, the Dallas Stars played with an incredible sense of urgency, fully aware that their season was on the line. They launched a relentless offensive onslaught that lasted from midway through the first period until the final whistle.

Adin Hill, the goaltender for the Golden Knights, deserves immense credit for his outstanding performance, as he managed to keep the score close and prevent the game from getting out of hand.

However, the dam finally burst in the third period, as the Stars managed to break through with two clutch goals from Ty Dellandrea.

The second goal was particularly memorable, as it came as a result of a bone-crushing check from Chandler Stephenson on Max Domi, which sent the latter flying into Hill and left the netminder out of position. Dellandrea capitalized on the opportunity, sealing the victory for the Stars.

With the series now heading back to Dallas for Game 6, the Stars have reinvigorated their hopes of advancing to the next round. The team's relentless offensive pressure and ability to capitalize on key opportunities will undoubtedly be crucial as they look to close out the series on home ice.

As the tension mounts and the stakes continue to rise, hockey fans can expect an exhilarating battle in the upcoming game. The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights have showcased their resilience and skill throughout the series, making it a must-watch for any hockey enthusiast.

