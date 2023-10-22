The Edmonton Oilers faithful had high hopes for the 2023-24 NHL season, with dreams of their team making a deep playoff run. However, as the early season unfolds, frustration and disappointment have started to overshadow those aspirations, primarily due to ongoing goaltending struggles, especially that of Stuart Skinner.

Edmonton Oilers Fans Frustrated as Goaltending Woes Continue

In a recent game against the Winnipeg Jets, Oilers fans were once again left exasperated as they watched their team surrender a two-goal lead, culminating in a game-tying short-handed goal by Vladislav Namestnikov. The Oilers had built a promising 2-0 lead, only to see it evaporate due to goaltending lapses.

The pivotal moment came late in the second period when a seemingly harmless puck lazily traveled down the ice. Stuart Skinner, who has been thrust into the role of the starting goaltender, misjudged the puck's speed. Skinner came out of his net to play it, assuming he could control the situation.

However, as he ventured further from the crease, the puck slowed down significantly, eluding his grasp. It was a critical error that allowed Namestnikov to seize the opportunity, grabbing the puck off the faceoff dot, wrapping around the net, and sliding it into the open goal. The game was suddenly tied, heading into the third period.

The unfortunate incident only added fuel to the already raging fire of criticism against the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending this season. Stuart Skinner's struggles have been emblematic of the larger issue. In just two games, Skinner boasts a dismal 5.33 goals-against average (GAA) and a save percentage of .750, numbers that are a far cry from what's expected of an NHL starting goaltender.

Jack Campbell, who has also seen action between the pipes, has not fared much better, with a GAA of 3.66 and a .903 save percentage in three games.

For Edmonton Oilers fans, these performances have been nothing short of heartbreaking. The team's early-season record of 1-3-0 has cast a shadow of doubt over their playoff ambitions. Goaltending, which has long been a sore point in Edmonton, continues to haunt them.

Frustration is palpable among the fanbase, who have watched the Oilers boast an abundance of offensive firepower led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, only to be let down by inconsistency in the crease. The goaltending question is not a new one for the Edmonton Oilers, but it's one that has yet to find a satisfying answer. The team must find a way to rectify their defensive deficiencies and provide their exceptional forwards with the support they need to succeed.