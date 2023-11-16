"Bench Orlov": Carolina Hurricanes fans demand $15,500,000 defenseman be benched after loss to Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes fans are expressing frustration and calling for change following defenseman Dmitry Orlov's underwhelming performance on Wednesday.

The team's 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers heightened the scrutiny on Orlov, who had secured a substantial two-year, $15,500,000 contract with the Hurricanes on July 1.

Orlov's struggles were evident, as he failed to make a significant impact with the Hurricanes, contributing only one goal and five assists in 16 games this season. With a meager total of six points, the highly paid defenseman's output falls far short of expectations, leaving fans questioning the value of his multimillion-dollar contract.

The loss against the Flyers became a focal point for fan dissatisfaction, as they witnessed Carter Hart's stellar return for the Flyers while Orlov's performance raised eyebrows for all the wrong reasons.

Calls for Orlov to be benched have grown louder, with fans expressing their frustration over the perceived underperformance and the significant financial investment made in the defenseman.

One tweeted:

"Bench Orlov"

Here are the other reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

As the Carolina Hurricanes strive to maintain their competitive edge in the league, the pressure is mounting for the coaching staff to address Orlov's situation.

Whether it's a change in strategy or shift in the lineup, fans are adamant that the team needs a more impactful contribution from the highly paid defenseman to justify his hefty contract.

Flyers soar as Carter Hart returns, secures third straight win against Carolina Hurricanes

In a triumphant return to the ice, goaltender Carter Hart propelled the Philadelphia Flyers to their third straight win, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 at the PNC Arena on Wednesday. Hart, sidelined for five games due to a back injury and illness, showcased his prowess with an impressive 31-save performance.

The Flyers seized an early lead at 1:50 in the first period. Owen Tippett, capitalizing on a well-executed drop pass from Morgan Frost, unleashed a precise one-timer above the right face-off circle, putting Philadelphia 1-0 up.

Travis Konecny extended the lead at 19:02, skillfully redirecting Nick Seeler's pass in the slot for his tenth goal of the season. The Flyers maintained their momentum in the second period, with Ryan Poehling notching up another goal just 29 seconds in, chipping the puck over Pyotr Kochetkov's shoulder from the slot, making it 3-0.

Stefan Noesen narrowed the deficit for the Hurricanes at 11:00, receiving a cross-ice pass from Tony DeAngelo and swiftly delivering a one-timed shot from the top of the left circle.

Despite the Carolina Hurricanes' efforts, Hart's stellar performance and the Flyers' early offensive prowess helped secure the win.