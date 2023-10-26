"Best buds with Sandro Tonali" - NHL fans react to shock Shane Pinto suspension over involvement in betting scandal

NHL insider Frank Seravalli took to his Twitter account to reveal some shocking news regarding Shane Pinto, the talented American professional ice hockey center playing for the Ottawa Senators in the National Hockey League (NHL).

The caption on Seravalli's post read,

"Sources say the #NHL suspension for #Sens RFA Shane Pinto is for sports betting related activity, which would make it the first suspension for sports gambling in league history."

As expected, this revelation reverberated through the hockey community, leading to a burst of responses from NHL fans on Twitter who expressed their thoughts and concerns.

One fan, apparently bemused by the situation, humorously commented,

"Best buds with Sandro Tonali."

Another fan seemed to take a more pragmatic view, suggesting that Pinto might be seeking alternative sources of income. He quipped:

"Has to make money somehow."

Amid the swirling rumors and speculation, fans were naturally concerned about the duration of Shane Pinto's suspension. One inquisitive fan asked:

"How long would this suspension be?"

In what is undoubtedly one of the more intriguing responses, a fan provided an over/under line for the potential number of games for Pinto's suspension, stating,

"Amount of games suspension line is being set +/- 9.5."

The NHL's collective-bargaining agreement's Exhibit 14.2 explicitly prohibits gambling on any NHL game, marking a strict stance against such activities, while it does permit gambling on other sports as outlined in the league's constitution.

As the league and the Senators investigate the matter further, the entire hockey community eagerly awaits more information.

Ottawa Senators' Shane Pinto Faces 41-Game Suspension

NHL's Ottawa Senators forward, Shane Pinto, will face a suspension of 41 games due to his involvement in sports wagering activities, marking the NHL's first suspension related to online betting.

As of now, Pinto remains an unsigned restricted free agent and hasn't participated in any games for the Senators this season. The 22-year-old had been practicing individually in Ottawa while awaiting a new contract but has since returned to his hometown of Long Island, New York.

Pinto, who was selected by the Senators in the second round of the 2019 draft, enjoyed a successful debut season in the NHL, notching 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games. As an RFA, Pinto must secure a contract by December 1 to maintain eligibility for the 2023-24 season.