"Best from his class" - NHL fans react as Logan Cooley silences his critics with two-goal performance against Ducks

Logan Cooley put his doubters to rest with an outstanding away performance for the Arizona Coyotes in a preseason matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (Oct. 5) at the Honda Center.

Cooley, who was drafted third overall by Arizona in the 2022 NHL draft, scored two brilliant goals to lead the Coyotes to a comfortable 4-2 win over the Ducks.

The 19-year-old rookie signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Coyotes this summer. He's touted as a game-changing talent in the NHL by many. Although one could argue that it was only a preseason game, Cooley delivered a performance that was an emphatic response to prowess,

Fans were pleased with Cooley's performance and took to Reddit to shower the talented youngster with praise, with one user commenting:

"Know it’s really early- but he looks the best from his class so far. Arizona struck gold it seems."

Here're some of the best reactions to Cooley's performance:

How did Logan Cooley's Arizona Coyotes fare against the Anaheim Ducks?

The first period went goalless. Coming into the second, the Arizona Coyotes dominated. At the 2:35 mark, Logan Cooley's unassisted goal put the Coyotes 1-0 up.

With just over a minute left, Alex Kerfoot smuggled the puck past John Gibson to double the lead for the Coyotes. In the third period, Cooley's second goal, coming from a penalty shot, put the team three goals ahead.

Mattias Maccelli's goal at the halfway mark further extended the Coyotes' lead. Goal contributions from Sam Carrick and Zack Kassian late on cut the deficit for the Ducks but the Coyotes prevailed 4-2.

Coyotes' Connor Ingram made 33 saves and ended the contest with a.943 SV%. Meanwhile, John Gibson had 13 saves with a.765 SV% for the Anaheim Ducks.

Cooley and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Ducks for one last time on Saturday (Oct. 7) before the regular season.