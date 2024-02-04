The Toronto Maple Leafs have seen their fair share of coaching strategies. A recent suggestion from an unexpected source has caused some buzz among fans.

The head coach of the Boston Bruins, Jim Montgomery, surprisingly shared his thoughts on the Leafs’ lineup, particularly regarding Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner.

Montgomery recommended splitting them for the championship game, highlighting their minus -3 performance in the first game as a clear indicator of change.

The unexpected advice from a rival coach has triggered a range of reactions from the NHL fans.

One fan commented:

"Best coach Toronto has had since Pat Quinn."

The comparison of Montgomery’s insight to the former coach of the Leafs, Pat Quinn, who led the team from 1998 to 2006, underscores the importance of Montgomery’s words. Pat Quinn is known for his leadership, and the team’s accomplishments include multiple playoff runs and conference final appearances.

Here are some fan reactions to Montgomery’s suggestion:

Jim Montgomery's thoughts on Justin Bieber’s All-Star appearance

Jim Montgomery and Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber were seen sitting together on the bench for Team Matthews during the All-Star Game held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday.

Montgomery told the reporters about Bieber:

“Bieber was great. He was fantastic back there. The energy he had, honestly, he was right into it. I didn’t know what to expect, but it was great."

The Bruins HC also pointed out Bieber’s love for hockey:

“You can tell he loves the game. He was recognizing the real creative plays and talking out loud about them. Born and bred Candian, so he played (hockey) growing up, so he understood the intricacies of the game when someone made a real intelligent play.”

Team Matthews emerged victorious against Team McDavid in the final and Montgomery showed enthusiasm on the sidelines alongside Bieber.

Montgomery also appreciated Bieber’s fashion:

“I wanted to wear it in the second half of the period, but I guess he didn’t want to share it. I love the coat. I wanted to wear it. I have no look so it may be loud with my clothing.”