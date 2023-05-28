Best Dallas Stars memes after 4-2 victory against Vegas Golden Knights in must-win Game 5

Dallas Stars fans erupted in joy and creativity on Reddit following the team's remarkable 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in a must-win Game 5. The Stars' journey from being down 3-0 in the series to making it 3-2 with two consecutive wins was nothing short of extraordinary.

Fans took to Reddit to express their elation through a plethora of memes that captured the spirit of the team's incredible comeback.

The Reddit community showcased its wit by drawing inspiration from various movies, TV shows, and GIFs to create memes that captured the essence of the Stars' remarkable turnaround. These memes became a way for fans to not only celebrate their team's success but also express their unwavering support.

One prevalent theme in the Dallas Stars memes revolved around the concept of a heroic comeback. Fans drew parallels to iconic movie scenes where underdogs triumph against all odds.

In addition to celebrating the team's achievements, fans also found humor in certain game incidents, such as Jamie Benn's cross-check on Mark Stone's neck. The memes playfully exaggerated the impact of the cross-check, often using GIFs or clips from movies or TV shows to add a comedic twist to the situation.

Dallas Stars keep their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling win in Game 5 against the Golden Knights

In an exhilarating Game 5, the Dallas Stars emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, prolonging the series and setting the stage for an exciting Game 6. The match was filled with suspenseful moments as crucial goals were scored, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The scoring action began when Ivan Barbashev of the Golden Knights found the back of the net with 6 minutes and 24 seconds remaining in the first period. However, the Dallas Stars wasted no time in responding, as Luke Glendening scored a deflected goal less than two minutes later, equalizing the score.

The second period followed a similar pattern. Chandler Stephenson of the Golden Knights scored at the 16-minute and 40-second mark, giving his team the lead once again. Nevertheless, the Stars swiftly retaliated, with Jason Robertson scoring off his rebound just 2 minutes and 9 seconds later, bringing the score to a 2-2 tie.

The tension escalated in the third period, where Ty Dellandrea emerged as the hero for the Stars. With 9 minutes and 25 seconds remaining, Dellandrea's shot from the right circle deflected off Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and found the back of the net, granting Dallas the lead. Merely 1 minute and 27 seconds later, Dellandrea struck again from the slot, securing the Stars' first multi-goal lead of the series.

Both teams fought fiercely in the remaining minutes, but neither managed to score. The Dallas Stars' solid defense, combined with Jake Oettinger's exceptional performance of 27 saves successfully fended off the Golden Knights' comeback attempts, ultimately clinching the victory.

