Best Jamie Benn memes from Reddit after Dallas Stars captain's malicious cross check on Mark Stone

NHL Reddit users were quick to respond with their unique brand of humor following Jamie Benn's controversial cross-check incident during Game 3 between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights. The online community unleashed a wave of hilarious memes that playfully satirize Benn's response to the incident.

Memes on NHL Reddit are a common response following such controversies in the world of hockey. The memes featuring Benn, crafted with creative finesse, cleverly incorporate scenes from popular movies to highlight his attempts to deny fault despite the overwhelming presence of cameras capturing the incident.

In his pre-hearing statement to reporters on Wednesday, Jamie Benn acknowledged the fast-paced nature of the game and the heightened emotions that come with it. He said his intent was not to fall on Mark Stone:

“The game happens fast. Emotions are high. Obviously I would have liked to not fall on him and I guess use my stick as a landing point.”

Here are some of the best memes from Reddit in response to Benn's statements.

Caution: Embeds contain the use of expletives.

Using various movie clips and clippings, the memes present a comedic take on Benn's statements and actions, drawing attention to the irony and absurdity of his excuses.

With wit and laughter, NHL Reddit users are playfully commenting on Benn's inappropriate action. It's not expected from a professional sportsman, and his denial further degrades his reputation.

A closer look at the incident when Jamie Benn cross-checked Vegas golden Knights captain Mark Stone

During Game 3, Jamie Benn was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking Mark Stone, the captain of the Vegas Golden Knights, at 1:53 of the first period. They capitalized on the power play, extending their lead and ultimately winning the game 4-0.

Benn's cross-check knocked down Stone, with his stick making contact in the face/neck area, leading to a controversial play.

Describing the incident as 'unfortunate,' Benn addressed the media before his hearing, acknowledging the fast-paced nature of the game and the heightened emotions that come with it. He expressed a desire to have avoided falling on Stone and admitted that using his stick as a landing point was not ideal. But it was just a bad attempt to deny his actions.

However, the incident landed Benn in hot water, resulting in a $5,000 penalty and a two-game suspension. The Dallas Stars captain faced considerable scrutiny and backlash for his actions, which sparked a debate among fans and pundits regarding the severity of the cross-check and the appropriate punishment.

