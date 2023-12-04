"Best player on the planet": Artemi Panarin's hattrick in narrow win against Sharks has Rangers fans singing praises of $81,500,000 winger

Artemi Panarin, the New York Rangers' star winger, led his team to a narrow 6-5 victory against the San Jose Sharks at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Panarin's stellar performance included an impressive hattrick and an additional assist. This marked his fifth career hattrick and first since his remarkable four-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

The Rangers' faithful erupted in cheers as Panarin's dazzling display of offensive prowess played a pivotal role in securing the team's 3,000th win in franchise history. The Russian winger's contribution was further complemented by Mika Zibanejad, who notched a goal and an assist. Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski, and Jacob Trouba contributed further assists.

Expand Tweet

The Twitterverse exploded with ecstatic energy as New York Rangers fans poured their emotions onto the platform, celebrating Artemi Panarin's sensational hat trick.

"Best player on the planet"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Sharks, despite a valiant effort, fell short in the face of the Rangers' offensive onslaught, losing 6-5. Anthony Duclair, Fabian Zetterlund, and Alexander Barabanov scored late in the third period, but it was not enough to overcome Panarin and the Rangers.

Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick made crucial saves throughout the game, preserving the narrow lead. Meanwhile, Sharks netminder Mackenzie Blackwood faced a barrage of shots, making 30 saves in an attempt to keep his team in contention.

As the final buzzer sounded, Rangers fans filled the arena with chants and praises for their $81.5 million winger, who signed a seven year contract in 2019.

Rangers Edge Sharks in Thrilling 6-5 Duel: Artemi Panarin's HatTrick Highlights

The New York Rangers triumphed over the San Jose Sharks. Anthony Duclair opened the scoring for the Sharks with a breakaway goal at 3:50 of the first period, sliding the puck around Jonathan Quick's right pad. The Rangers quickly responded on the power play at 8:44. Artemi Panarin unleashed a wrist shot that ricocheted off the skate of Sharks defenseman Matt Benning and found the net off the right post, tying the game at 1-1.

San Jose regained the lead at 12:21 with Ryan Carpenter's first goal of the season, a well-placed wrist shot. Panarin wasted no time leveling the score again, netting his second of the night at 12:55 on a rebound after Vincent Trocheck's attempt. Mika Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 16:42 with a one-timer from a pass by Chris Kreider.

The seesaw battle continued into the second period, with Jacob MacDonald equalizing for the Sharks on a power play at 9:16. Will Cuylle regained the lead for the Rangers at 16:03 with a breakaway wrist shot, making it 4-3. Panarin completed his hat trick at 4:41 of the third period, extending the lead to 5-3. K’Andre Miller contributed to the Rangers' offensive showcase at 13:03 with a wrist shot from the right circle, making it 6-3. Despite late goals from Fabian Zetterlund at 14:38 and Alexander Barabanov at 15:50, the Rangers held on for the 6-5 victory.