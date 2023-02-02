"Best team in the league" - NHL Twitter reacts as Hurricanes thrash Sabres

The Carolina Hurricanes won 5-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night, increasing their unbeaten run to seven games. Right winger Stefan Noesen scored one and assisted another for the visitors, while Alex Tuch scored the only goal for the home team.

Here's how NHL Twitter reacted to Carolina's recent victory:

"What a beautiful way to start All Sat weekend!! @Canes #LetsGoCanes #7gamewinstreak" - @bkthrone

"best team in the league" - @PrdeoLo44565528

𝕄𝕪𝕝𝕖𝕤 🤍⚽💙 @MylkTTV I'm just so thankful for the Carolina Hurricanes. I'm just so thankful for the Carolina Hurricanes.

"The @canes made that look so easy! Gotta keep the mojo going when the 2nd half starts! #LetsGoCanes" - @RareBourbons

"@Canes ‘23 Stanley Cup Champs!!" - @WhiskeyTuna

"Tough night for the Sabres. Hopefully Tage is ok, Carolina is a team to be reckoned with. Sabres are up & coming but shut down tonight. Hurricanes the real deal & they showed it tonight. I am disappointed but not discouraged by the Sabres tonight." - @boyar_stu

Shelley Bainter @sbainter Probably the strongest signs that the @Canes are doing well is that they dominated in two environments where they've had a history of crumpling: 5pm vs. Bruins and national broadcast. Enjoy the break, fellas.

"My 11 year old just said, “Raanta is doing really good today”. That made me tear up. Love my little @Canes fan! #LetsGoCanes" - @McMunnAdam

Andrew Sheehy @andrewsheehy228 The Top 2 Teams in the NHL going into the All-Star Break will be the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes are on a seven-game winning streak

The Canes have now won seven games in a row and go into the All-Star break with the #1 position in the NHL Metropolitan Division, boasting a 34-9-8 record.

Today's match was the second meeting between the two teams. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup with a 5-3 scoreline.

The top performer in tonight's game was Carolina Hurricanes' goaltender Antti Raanta, making 29 saves with .967 SV%. In the 17 games that Raanta has started this season, the Hurricanes have won 12 with .897 SV%.

Goals for the Canes came from Sebastian Aho, Stefan Noesen, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook. Aho got the first goal for the Canes and is in formidable form, having scored at least one goal in six consecutive games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukonen made 29 saves for the Sabres and had a .879 SV% in this game. Sabres suffered a huge blow when leading scorer Tage Thompson left the game with an upper-body injury. Thompson has 34 goals and 68 points in 50 games.

The injury also jeopardizes his appearance in the NHL All-Star Game. Thompson is set to play in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game this weekend, but the injury has made his status questionable.

The Buffalo Sabres are now fourth in the Atlantic Division with a 24-20-4 record.

