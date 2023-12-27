"Better career than Sid?": Connor Bedard's NHL 24 career projection has Chel fans questioning if Blackhawks rookie will be better than Sidney Crosby

A recent result of a career simulation for Connor Bedard from EA Sports has left the Chel world questioning if he will be better than his idol, Sidney Crosby.

EA Sports recently announced the results of a career simulation for Bedard in their latest installment of the NHL 24 video game. The results of the simulation show some exceptional numbers and accolades for the Blackhawks' 2023 No. 1 pick.

As per the simulation, if Connor Bedard's career ended today, he would have played 1.701 games (seventh all-time), 844 goals (2nd all-time), 1,107 assists (8th all-time) and 1,951 points (2nd all-time).

Accomplishments: Five Rockey Richard trophies (most single-season goals scored, T-2nd all-time), six Art Ross trophies (most points in a single season, T-2nd all-time), five Ted Lindsay trophies (most outstanding player in a single season, T-1st all-time), three Conn Smythe trophies (playoff MVP, T-1st) and three Stanley Cups.

That's truly a remarkable career, and those numbers would certainly put him in the conversation of the NHL's all-time greats.

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, fans quickly jumped into the results of the EA Simulation on Bedard's career projection as they shared their opinions on X, formerly Twitter. One tweeted:

"Better career than sid?"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As of now, fans are delighted to see Bedard performing exceptionally well in his rookie year with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 18-year-old youngster is leading the race for the Calder Memorial Trophy for the best rookie in the league.

He's accumulated 30 points through 13 goals and 17 assists in 33 games so far this season. As per ESPN, Bedard is projected to finish his rookie campaign with 75 points on 32 goals and 42 assists.

Connor Bedard's NHL 24 projection compared to Sidney Crosby's real-life career

In terms of comparison between rookie Bedard and veteran Sidney Crosby, Connor Bedard's numbers on video game simulation are far too impressive to crown him the best of the two.

Chicago Blackhawks v Pittsburgh Penguins

In reality, however, "Sid the Kid" is already one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Sidney Crosby was drafted with the No. 1 pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2005 NHL draft and has remained with a single franchise since.

Crosby is in the 19th season of his career. During that period, he's played 1,222 games, recording 569 goals (21st all-time) and 968 assists (14th all-time) for 1,537 points (13th all-time). This season, Crosby has 35 points (19 goals and 16 assists) and is projected for 90 points (49 goals and 41 assists).

Crosby's illustrious career includes the Art Ross Trophy (2), Hart Memorial Trophy (2), Ted Lindsay Award (3), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2), Conn Smythe Trophy (2), Mark Messier Leadership Award (2), and Stanley Cups (3).

Seeing how Connor Bedard's number will look in 15–20 years will be interesting.