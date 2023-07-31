"Better shooter than Ben Simmons": NHL fans troll Ilya Sorokin as Isles goalie misses empty 3-pointer

Ilya Sorokin is one of the best goalies in the world, but his basketball skills are far worse than his puck-saving skills.

Sorokin is the starting goaltender for the New York Islanders, and in the offseason, plenty of NHL players pick up other sports, be it is golf, tennis or basketball. Sorokin decided to shoot hoops.

The Russian got the ball at the top of the 3-point line and missed the shot badly.

The shot was a bad one and immediately, NHL fans began to troll Sorokin for his shot.

ømerta⁶𓅓⁶₆⁷ @yaboisicky @BR_OpenIce Better shooter then fvv and ben simmons

Johnny Jackets Defense Attorney @4amhoneyx twitter.com/br_openice/sta… Every single time I have seen a hockey player touch a basketball they are so dog shit

Jake @_Jake_954 @BR_OpenIce How can u do all that hockey stuff but not be able to shoot a basketball

Rye @xml701104 @BR_OpenIce Brick wall shoots bricks. Of course. It’s his nature.

MadMaxBurger @MadMaxBurger @BR_OpenIce How dare you post this

The reactions didn't stop there as many fans laughed at Ilya Sorokin's basketball skills. But, luckily for New York Islanders fans, Sorokin is a much better goalie than he is a basketball player.

Ilya Sorokin gets eight-year deal worth $8.25 million per year

Although Ilya Sorokin struggled at basketball, he did enter this summer by getting an eight-year contract extension from the New York Islanders.

Sorokin was entering the final year of his deal this upcoming season and inked a new eight-year deal worth $8.25 million per year. The signing was pivotal for both Sorokin and the Islanders.

"It's obvious that you don't want a player of his stature to go into the last year of his contract," Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said of Sorokin. "I think it's a lot of pressure on the player ... Ilya wanted to be here. We wanted Ilya to be here. There's no better time to do it."

Ilya Sorokin was drafted in the third round, 78th overall, by the New York Islanders in 2014. He made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season and became the starter the following year.

In his NHL career, Sorokin is 70-46-18 with a 2.34 GAA and a .924 SV% and was a Vezina finalist this past season for the best goalie in the NHL. He was also considered a key reason why the Islanders even made the playoffs last year. And if New York makes the playoffs again, he will likely be the reason again.

