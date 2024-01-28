"Bettman clown league what a joke": Maple Leafs' goal getting waived off for goalie interference leaves NHL fans shocked

In a recent game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets, a controversial moment unfolded when a Maple Leafs' goal was waived off for goalie interference.

The incident prompted hockey enthusiasts to share their opinions on social media platforms, with Gino Hard taking to X to initiate the discussion. Gino Hard shared a video of the play, posing the question:

"The Leafs just had this goal waived off for goalie interference. Right call?"

NHL fans quickly chimed in with diverse perspectives on the contentious call. One fan, in agreement with the officials, commented:

"Yeah. The Leafs player interfered with the goalie. Hence goalie interference. Try keeping up bud."

On the other end of the spectrum, a fan expressed frustration with the league, stating:

"Bettman clown league what a joke."

Meanwhile, another fan, despite harboring a dislike for the Maple Leafs, provided a nuanced perspective:

"Hate the Leafs but he was pushed 2 times into the goalie. What’s he suppose to do?"

A more critical stance toward the evolving nature of the sport was expressed:

"League is getting so soft on these. It’s a joke. I get protecting goalies but if the D shoves you into the paint and he immediately gets out? Like cmon man."

Auston Matthews hits 600 career points with season's 40th goal as Maple Leafs Top Jets 4-2

Auston Matthews led Toronto to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, securing his NHL-leading 40th goal this season and reaching 600 career points in just 527 games. He is the fastest Toronto player to achieve this milestone and Matthews, staying humble, told reporters:

"I'm just trying to stay consistent, trying to work every night...."

Despite not playing their best game as a line, the Maple Leafs displayed patience and capitalized on power play opportunities.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe praised goalie Ilya Samsonov's confident performance, stopping 24 shots. Ryan Reaves, John Tavares, and Simon Benoit also contributed goals for the Maple Leafs, securing their third consecutive win and improving to a 25-14-8 record.

Winnipeg's Dylan Samberg scored early, but the Jets struggled, losing their third straight game. Captain Adam Lowry acknowledged the team's need for a mental reset in the face of adversity. Tavares, breaking a nine-game point drought and a 10-game goalless streak, expressed relief at scoring a crucial goal.

Before the game, it was revealed that forward Calle Jarnkrok would be sidelined for three to four weeks due to a broken knuckle sustained in practice. Jarnkrok has recorded 10 goals and 19 points in 46 games this season and his presence was missed.