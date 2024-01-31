"Bettman needs to go" - NHL fans voice their concern over league's constant broadcasting issues and blackouts

NHL fans are expressing growing frustration over the league's persistent broadcasting issues and blackouts, with concerns echoing through social media platforms.

League insider Frank Seravalli recently shed light on the financial aspects of the NHL, emphasizing that the next season budget is $53.3 million higher than that of the NBA.

However, this is accompanied by a roster size discrepancy, as League teams feature 8-11 fewer players than their NBA counterparts, leaving fans astonished.

Allan Walsh, another insider, took to X to emphasize the need for the league to focus on growing the game. In response to Seravalli's post, Walsh highlighted the frustrations shared by numerous fans who struggle to find broadcasts and navigate through blackouts.

His post on X, (formerly Twitter) struck a chord with the fan base sparking a cascade of reactions:

Among the fans, one expressed their discontent with a simple yet powerful word

"Pathetic."

Another fan took aim at NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, asserting:

"100% Allan. Marketing is horrible. Accessibility is worse. Bettman needs to go."

One fan expressed frustration at the "brutal" NHL website, stating:

"NHL site and Marketing are brutal. Mix in the gigantic gap in play between playoff intensity and regular season play and there is the financial gap."

Another fan succinctly encapsulated the sentiments around blackouts, stating:

"Blackouts are one of the worst things as a fan."

A look at the details of NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto

The long-awaited All-Star weekend in Toronto from 1st to 3rd of February is sure to excite fans with a number of events. Activities on Feb. 1 include the Tim Hortons All-Star Player Draft, League Alumni Association Man of the Year ceremony and Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.

The fun doesn't stop there as on Feb. 2, All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook takes the stage at 7 p.m. ET with a new & improved format featuring 12 All-Stars battling it out to take home $1 million in winnings.

The skills competition includes fan-favorite events like the Fastenal League Fastest Skater and the Rogers NHL Hardest Shot.

The weekend peaks on Feb. 3 with the Honda/Rogers All-Star Game slated for 3 p.m ET. It will be broadcasted on ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS and ESPN+. Among the teams taking part, Auston Matthews leads Team Matthews, and Connor McDavid leads Team McDavid.

The 12 players participating in the skills competition are with teams like Vancouver Canucks’ J.T Miller, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson and Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews and William Nylander among others.