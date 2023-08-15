Biden or RFK Jr? Carey Price's wife Angela drops major hint on which Presidential candidate she'll be supporting

Angela Price, the wife of NHL star Carey Price, has recently made a public declaration of her stance on the upcoming US presidential election. In a move that has caught the attention of many, Angela Price has thrown her support behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also known as RFK Jr., as the next potential Democratic candidate.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a well-known figure, not just for his political heritage as a member of the Kennedy family, but also for his democratic affiliation and controversial anti-vaccine views. As the political landscape in the United States continues to evolve, Angela Price's endorsement of RFK Jr. raises eyebrows and sparks discussions about the potential shift in the political scene.

RFK Jr. is not only recognized as a political figure but is also renowned as an American environmental lawyer, writer, and activist. His efforts in environmental protection, particularly the preservation of water bodies, have garnered praise. His advocacy of anti-vaccine misinformation and public health-related conspiracy theories has fueled controversy.

Interestingly, a recent poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov has shed light on the popularity of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a potential candidate. Despite his divisive views, the poll revealed that Kennedy Jr. has garnered a net favorability rating of 19 points, making him more favorable among both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The poll, which surveyed 1,500 adult participants from June 10 to 13, unveiled Kennedy Jr.'s favorability among 49% of respondents, with only 30% holding an unfavorable view of him. This sentiment places him ahead of Biden and Trump in terms of net favorability ratings.

Highlights from Carey Price's hockey career

Carey Price's star quality was evident as he stood confidently in front of the prestigious MGM Grand Hotel backdrop during the 2015 NHL Awards ceremony. On that memorable night, Price etched his name in history by becoming the first goalie since Dominik Hasek in 1998 to capture the Hart Trophy, the Vezina Trophy, and the Ted Lindsay Trophy.

He also shared the William H. Jennings Trophy with Corey Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks. Carey Price honed his goaltending prowess in the Western Hockey League, securing accolades such as the WHL Goaltender of the Year and the Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year. His tenure with the Montreal Canadiens commenced in 2007, where he swiftly showcased his skills with an impressive inaugural season record of 24 wins, 12 losses, and 3 ties.

Carey Price's exceptional talents extended beyond the NHL, contributing to Canada's victory in the World Junior Championship in 2007 and clinching Olympic gold in Sochi in 2014.