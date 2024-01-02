"Big brother has learned how to play hockey, it’s over now" - Hockey fans react as Team Canada crashes out of 2024 World Juniors

The hockey world was left in shock as Team Canada suffered a heartbreaking exit from the 2024 World Juniors, losing 3-2 to Czechia in a stunning turn of events. Jakub Stancl's late-game heroics, scoring his second goal with just 11.7 seconds left in the third period, sealed the fate of the Canadian squad and propelled Czechia into the semifinals.

The upset prompted a wave of reactions from disappointed fans, with former NHL player Paul Bissonnette expressing his dismay on X. He shared a video post and captioned:

"Just a gut punch. Canada won't medal at the #WorldJuniors for the first time since 2019. Now I have to listen to Dumbo spout off on the next podcast about how the Americans are taking over the hockey world. Congrats to Czechia on the big win."

The sentiment echoed the disappointment felt by many hockey enthusiasts, as the traditional powerhouse, Canada, failed to secure a medal at the prestigious tournament.

Among the reactions, one fan seized the opportunity to taunt Canada, declaring:

"S*ck it Canada. Big brother has learned how to play hockey; it's over now."

Here are few other reactions:

"Hockey Canada more concerned about bathing suits in the showers, incoming downfall."

"Team USA just got by this same Czechia team in a shootout."

Czechia defeats Team Canada 3-2 in World Juniors

In a thrilling quarterfinal clash at the World Junior Hockey Championship, Jakub Stancl emerged as the hero, scoring his second goal with a mere 11.7 seconds left in the third period, propelling Czechia to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Team Canada. Tomas Cibulka contributed the other goal for Czechia, securing the win with Jakub Vondras in goal.

Despite the initial 2-0 lead for Czechia, Canada fought back with goals from Matthew Wood and Jake Furlong. The North Americans dominated play in the final 40 minutes, but Stancl's late-game heroics sealed the fate of the match.

This quarterfinal was a rematch of the previous year's gold-medal showdown, where Team Canada triumphed in overtime. Despite key players like Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie returning to Canada's lineup, they struggled to capitalize on opportunities, leading to their surprising defeat.

The loss marks Team Canada's first absence from World Juniors medals since 2019. The Canadian goaltender, Mathis Rousseau, faced challenges but made critical saves.