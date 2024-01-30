"Biggest diver in hockey": Fans irate as Tim Stutzle draws tripping penalty against Juuse Saros

The drama unfolded in the third period when Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle got a golden opportunity to score against Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros. At 10:38, Tim Stutzle tried to score a goal but was stopped by Saros' incredible kick save.

Things turned interesting when Saros was unexpectedly accused of a trip, causing upset among fans and a surprise to the goalie.

The penalty didn't stop Saros. He bravely led his team to overcome their disadvantage. Even though he tried hard, the Predators lost to the Senators 4-3 in overtime.

Saros, who previously blocked all goals in the first part, experienced a tough second part. He allowed three goals, and finally, Claude Giroux scored the winning goal in overtime.

Contrary to Saros's recent showings, this was the first time he had let more than three goals through in a string of seven games.

The 28-year-old goalie currently has a season record of 19 victories, 18 defeats, and 2 ties, along with a save percentage of .903 and an average of 2.94 goals conceded per game. They will face the Los Angeles Kings in their last duel before the All-Star break.

Tim Stutzle's Spectacular Season and Unforgettable Journey

On Monday, Tim Stutzle shone in the overtime victory against Nashville. With a key goal and assist to Claude Giroux's winning shot, he displayed his striking abilities. The 22-year-old German player has been lighting up the game recently.

He's managed a stunning score of 13 points in just the past nine matches, with 11 goals and 36 assists in 46 matches.

Stutzle's journey to the NHL began in his native Germany, where he excelled with Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. Despite initially committing to the University of New Hampshire, the Ottawa Senators snagged him as the third overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, thanks to a trade involving Erik Karlsson.

Overcoming an early-season injury in 2020, Stutzle showcased his rookie prowess with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 53 games, ranking fifth among NHL rookies. Notably, he earned NHL Rookie of the Month honors in February and celebrated his first NHL hat trick against the Winnipeg Jets in May 2021.

Tim Stutzle's impact extends beyond the NHL, as he captained Germany in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, leading the team to the playoffs for the first time and earning the tournament's best forward accolade with an impressive 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in five games.