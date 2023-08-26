"Biggest freaking wusses" - Erin Andrews takes a playful dig at her ex-NHL star husband

On the podcast "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa," sports reporter Erin Andrews playfully roasted her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

The episode, co-hosted by Charissa Thompson, delved into some lighthearted revelations about Stoll's surprising behavior at home. Andrews, known for her candid demeanor, didn't hold back as she shared some amusing insights into her husband's demeanor off the ice.

While Stoll made a name for himself as a tough and resilient player during his NHL career spanning from 2002 to 2016, Andrews revealed a contrasting side to him within the confines of their home. The couple, who have been married for a while now, shared a comical anecdote that shed light on Stoll's unexpected reactions to certain situations.

The conversation took a humorous turn when Andrews highlighted the irony of Stoll's behavior. She pointed out that despite his history of fearlessly taking on opponents and delivering powerful hits on the ice, he exhibited an entirely different demeanor when faced with household noises.

According to Andrews, the once formidable NHL player transformed into what she affectionately referred to as a "little wuss" at the slightest sound disturbance.

"He can like, beat the sh*t out of guys when he was on the ice and be so tough and hit the crap out of people. But, if there's one noise in our house, it's just like he and Howie are the biggest freaking wusses. It's so bad," Andrews candidly shared during the episode.

Jarret Stoll's illustrious NHL career included a total of 872 games played, during which he notched an impressive 144 goals and 388 points. Beyond individual accomplishments, Stoll played a pivotal role in helping the Los Angeles Kings secure two Stanley Cups in the years 2012 and 2014.

Erin Andrews: A Leading Sportscaster and Television Personality

Erin Andrews, born on May 4, 1978, is a well-known American sportscaster and television personality. She gained prominence as a co-host on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and as a sideline reporter for Fox NFL.

Erin Andrews career began in 2000 when she started working as a freelance reporter for Fox Sports Florida. During 2001-2002, she served as a Tampa Bay Lightning reporter for the Sunshine Network. From 2002 to 2004, Andrews held the role of studio host and reporter at Turner South, covering various Atlanta teams like the Braves, Thrashers, and Hawks.

In April 2004, Andrews joined ESPN National Hockey Night as a reporter. Her coverage extended to events like the College World Series, the Little League World Series, and the Great Outdoor Games.

Erin Andrews commenced her journey as a sideline reporter for ESPN's College Football Saturday Primetime and Big Ten college basketball matches. As of 2005, her responsibilities expanded to include ESPN College Football Thursday Primetime and MLB sideline reporting. Notably, she also presented live coverage of the Scripps National Spelling Bee for ESPN and ABC from 2008 to 2010.