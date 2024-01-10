"Biggest POS scumbag": Paul Bissonnette rips into Nick Cousins for Panthers forward's controversial hits

On the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Paul Bissonnette had some strong words for Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins. He called him the "biggest POS scumbag" for his behavior on the ice.

Cousins, meanwhile, is considered a controversial entity in the NHL by some due to his playing style and on-ice acts. He has been involved in a few incidents that have drawn attention and criticism from fans, analysts, and other players in the league.

During a game between the Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers last week, Nick Cousins delivered a hit on the Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki while he was on his knees and defenseless near the boards.

As a result, Coyotes winger Jason Zucker stepped up for his teammate and boarded Cousins from behind. The hit from Zucker was deemed illegal by the DOPS and he was consequently given a three-game suspension.

On the other hand, Cousins got away with his hit to Valimaki. He was neither penalized nor called for a hearing from the DOPS.

On the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney discussed Cousins and Zucker's incident.

Bissonnette didn't hold back in expressing his opinion as he called the hit from Zucker on Cousins "a complete dive show" and referred to Cousins as the "biggest piece of sh*t scumbag."

"There's no debating right now in the NHL who the biggest piece of sh*t scumbag is, and that is Nick Cousins. I thought that the hit from Zucker was a complete dive show, and you see, when he gets tapped for behind him, he jumps into the glass, sheds the mids, and goes to his knees."

Bissonnette added:

"I feel bad for Parros; that's how bad a piece of sh*t Nick Cousins is being right now by putting him in that position where he had to suspend Zucker on that. I would put him, potentially, in Sean Avery's scumbag territory."

How long did Paul Bissonnette play in the NHL?

Phoenix Coyotes v Columbus Blue Jackets

Bissonnette was drafted 121st overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 NHL draft. Biz Nasty appeared only in 15 games for the Pens and accumulated two points.

Following a brief stint with the Penguins, Paul Bissonnette was claimed off waivers by the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona) on Oct. 1, 2009. Biz Nasty played for five seasons with them before joining the Cardiff Devils of the British Ice Hockey League.

The 38-year-old played his career's final season with the Ontario Reign of the AHL in the 2016-17 season. After playing for five seasons in the NHL, Bissonnette announced his retirement from professional hockey on Sep. 7, 2017.