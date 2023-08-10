"Biggest signing of the offseason": Leafs fans react to Easton Cowan's three-year deal

In a move that has surprised the Toronto Maple Leafs fanbase, the team officially announced the signing of young forward Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract. The 18-year-old prospect's journey to the NHL has been marked by hard work and impressive performances, and this signing signifies the organization's belief in his potential.

Toronto Maple Leafs @MapleLeafs 🖊 We’ve signed forward Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract

The news of Cowan's entry-level contract ignited a flurry of reactions across the Toronto Maple Leafs' passionate fanbase. One enthusiastic fan took to Twitter, humorously exclaiming:

"BIGGEST SIGNING OF THE OFFSEASON."

Another fan's reaction reflected a measured perspective, involving star players like Matthews and Nylander. He stated:

"This isn't a Matthews/Willy Styles extension. Still a W, though."

Interestingly, one fan injected a touch of humor into the conversation, acknowledging the early stage of Cowan's professional journey:

"Feels a bit early but f*** it we ball."

The enthusiastic reactions from fans on Twitter illustrate the anticipation and hope for new contracts for key players.

Easton Cowan of the Toronto Maple Leafs shares the unusual tale behind his extraordinary name

In an interview, the 18-year-old hockey player revealed the fascinating story behind his unique name. He was chosen as the 28th overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL draft. What sets Cowan's first name, Easton, apart is its direct connection to the world of hockey. His parents, Chris and Heather, named him after the renowned hockey equipment company, "Easton."

Easton Cowan finds it cool that his name is associated with the sport he loves, adding a personal and distinct touch to his hockey journey. He mentioned:

"It's pretty cool. My parents named me after that and I love the game. So, it's pretty cool my name's Easton."

Growing up in Mount Brydges, Ontario, Cowan's passion for hockey deepened as he avidly followed his favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Being drafted by the very team he admired fulfilled a lifelong dream for the young player.

When asked about wearing the iconic Maple Leafs jersey, Cowan's enthusiasm was palpable:

"That blue, I really like the color."

Despite his age, Easton Cowan exhibited a mature demeanor while interacting with reporters. Describing his playing style with confidence, he stated:

"I think I'm a 200-foot player. I like to hound pucks, use my skating ability and hockey sense to create plays, and lead both on and off the ice by example."

Now you know how confident he is for his NHL journey.