"Biz can't even skate" - NHL Fans troll Paul Bissonnette over accuracy contest results against Rasmus Dahlin

Recently, NHL fans had a field day when Paul Bissonnette, former player and co-host of the popular podcast Spittin' Chiclets, took part in an accuracy contest against Rasmus Dahlin. The results were nothing short of entertaining, and fans didn't hold back from sharing their humorous takes on the friendly competition.

Spittin' Chiclets, a podcast beloved by hockey enthusiasts for its candid discussions and insider insights, took to Twitter to share a post that set the stage for the banter. The caption read,

"Biz did an accuracy contest vs Rasmus Dahlin and it went exactly how you’d expect."

Expand Tweet

Little did anyone know, this statement would ignite a flurry of witty remarks and light-hearted jabs from fans across the NHL community.

One fan exclaimed,

"Jesus Christ Biz can't even skate!"

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in,

"Paul MissTheNet"

Expand Tweet

Yet another fan said,

"Once a back marker, always a back marker."

Expand Tweet

But the creativity of NHL fans didn't stop there. One fan quipped,

"Had to do a double take. I thought Biz was skating naked from the waist down lmao."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look at Paul Bissonnette’s professional hockey career

Paul Bissonnette's journey in professional hockey commenced in 2005 when he joined the Wheeling Nailers within the ECHL. He participated in 14 games with the Nailers and an additional 55 matches with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL). One of his initial prominent encounters in the professional league was a face-off against Jordan Smith of the Portland Pirates on November 12, 2005.

In his nascent AHL season, Paul Bissonnette achieved his first career AHL goal on February 25, 2006, during a match against the Manitoba Moose, where he was pitted against goaltender Maxime Ouellet. During the ensuing season, he appeared in 65 games, although his tenure with the Penguins was relatively short-lived. The 2007-08 season saw Bissonnette play 22 games with the Nailers before he was promoted to the Penguins, where he would spend the remainder of the season.

On October 1, 2009, Paul Bissonnette found himself claimed off waivers by the Phoenix Coyotes, subsequently missing out on securing a spot on the Pittsburgh Penguins' roster during their training camp. Just over a week later, on October 12, 2009, he marked his debut as a Coyote in a game against Jody Shelley of the San Jose Sharks. It was a month later, on November 12, when Bissonnette netted his first NHL goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, although the Coyotes suffered a 4-2 defeat.