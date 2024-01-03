"Biz isn’t even in the solar system here" - NHL fans left trolling Paul Bissonnette for picture post Winter Classic game

Paul Bissonnette, famously known as "BizNasty," found himself at the center of amusement when a picture of him posing with Lauren Belfoy went viral. Belfoy is an EA Sports NHL community leader and blogger on NHL.com. She is also recognized for her appearances in NHL 09 commercials.

This image quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans taking this opportunity to engage in teasing and banter. One fan’s comment perfectly summed up Bissonnette’s look:

"Biz isn’t even in the solar system here"

Here are some fan reactions to the photo:

How did Paul Bissonnette get his nickname "BizNasty"?

During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Paul Bissonnette shared the story behind his nickname "Biz Nasty." When Bissonnette played in the AHL, his roommate Stephen Dixon from Halifax, Nova Scotia, was the first person to call that name.

Bissonnette stated that he and his roommate used to go out for drinks four times a week. His roommate dubbed him "Biz Nasty" one day in the locker room, and the moniker has stayed ever since. Bissonnette can be found on Instagram as "biznasty" and on Twitter as "BizNasty2point0."

He also recalled a time when he had to delete his Twitter account because of its username. His agent advised him that having a presence on Twitter might negatively impact his NHL contract, so Bissonnette decided it was best to delete his account.