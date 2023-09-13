Blackhawks defenseman makes his desire to be next franchise captain clear 

With less than two weeks remaining before the 2023 preseason commences, the Chicago Blackhawks are currently without a leader, and the search for the franchise's 35th captain is still on.

Nonetheless, defenseman, Seth Jones, wants to wear "C" on his sweater next. He was acquired by Chicago from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021 and is entering his third season with the Blackhawks. He signed on a eight-year, $76,000,000 contract.

Previously, Jonathan Toews led the Blackhawks as the captain of the franchise from July 2008 to April 13 of this year. He became a UFA(unrestricted free agent) after the Hawks decided not to extend his contract.

Under Toews' leadership, the Blackhawks established their dynasty by winning three cups in five years between 2010 and 2015.

Now that the Hawks are without a captain, defenseman Seth Jones has expressed his desire to wear the letter "C" on his sweater. He opened up on his desire to be a captain after learning from leaders such as Shea Weber, Nick Foligno, and Jonathan Toews.

The defenseman said (via NHL.com):

"I’ve always wanted to be a captain,” the defenseman said at the NHL North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday. “I’ve learned from some great leaders -- Shea Weber, Nick Foligno, Jonathan Toews -- I mean, I played with some of the greatest captains that we’ve seen. It would be pretty special.”

Jones further affirmed his commitment to the team and said it doesn't matter If he has the C or nothing on his jersey:

"I understand where the organization is at,” Jones said. “I’m focused on going and just playing my game and leading whether I have a C, an A or nothing on my jersey. I don’t think that should change"

The Hawks are currently going through a rebuilding process, which has certainly accelerated since the addition of 2023 NHL Draft's first overall pick, Connor Bedard.

Seth Jones has made an interesting statement, but it currently seems unlikely to happen as there is a high possibility that Chicago will keep the captaincy vacant until Bedard is ready to take over.

How has Seth Jones fared with the Chicago Blackhawks?

#4 Seth Jones

Seth Jones has been with the Blackhawks for the past two years. During that span, the 28-year-old has appeared in 150 games, scoring 88 points through 17 goals and 71 assists with a P/M of -75.

The one-time NHL All-Star was drafted 4th overall by the Nashville Predators in 2013. He played for three years with the Predators before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2015-16 season.

Jones played six seasons for the Blue Jackets. Overall, he's played 730 games, recording 374 points (82 goals,292 assists) with a P/M of -100.