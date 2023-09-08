Blackhawks drop surprise news to retire former captain's jersey at Pearl Jam concert

In an unexpected but heartwarming twist, the Chicago Blackhawks recently announced their decision to retire Chris Chelios' iconic No. 7 jersey.

This surprise revelation was made during a Pearl Jam concert at the United Center, where the legendary Hockey Hall of Famer was presented with the tremendous honor by his close friend, Eddie Vedder.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024, during a game against the Detroit Red Wings. It's a fitting choice of opponent, as Chelios enjoyed a significant portion of his illustrious career with the Red Wings and won two of his three Stanley Cups with them.

Danny Wirtz, chairman and CEO of the Blackhawks, expressed the significance of this tribute, emphasizing that Chris Chelios not only symbolizes Chicago but also holds a special place in the hearts of Chicagoans due to his deep roots in the city.

This gesture of retiring Chelios' jersey was something that the late Chicago owner, Rocky Wirtz, had envisioned, and it serves as a poignant tribute to his memory. The team is eager to celebrate Chelios' remarkable career alongside his family, friends, and devoted Blackhawks fans.

Jaime Faulkner, the Blackhawks' president of business operations, echoed this sentiment, expressing the organization's excitement in seeing Chelios' number permanently displayed in the rafters of the United Center.

Faulkner also hinted at more exciting celebrations and jersey retirements in the pipeline, with plans for a Centennial celebration during the 2025-26 season.

Chelios will join an elite group of Chicago legends, becoming the ninth player in franchise history to have his number retired. This exclusive club includes names like Glenn Hall, Keith Magnuson, Pierre Pilote, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard, Stan Mikita, Tony Esposito and Marian Hossa.

Chicago Blackhawks legend's career

During his nine seasons in Chicago, Chelios left an indelible mark, amassing 487 points in 664 regular-season games and contributing 48 points in 65 postseason contests. His impressive point total ranks him fourth among the franchise's defensemen.

Chelios' time with the Chicago was highlighted by five All-Star Game appearances, two Norris Trophies for being the league's top defenseman, and receiving Hart Trophy votes for league MVP in two seasons. Moreover, he served as the team's captain from 1995 to 1999, displaying his leadership both on and off the ice.

The decision to retire Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey is not just a recognition of his outstanding hockey skills but also proof of the enduring impact he made on the Chicago Blackhawks and the entire city.