Blackhawks GM discloses Connor Bedard's biggest irk heading into rookie NHL season

Connor Bedard has made waves in professional hockey circles this preseason. He is the No.1 pick in this year's NHL draft for his outstanding skill, hockey sense and impressive moves on the ice.

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson shared some insight into Bedard's journey thus far and identified what is his biggest irk entering his first NHL season.

Kyle Davidson expressed his satisfaction with Connor Bedard's performance during an interview with ESPN's national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan.

"He's [Bedard] exactly as advertised," said Davidson.

This praise from Davidson underlines Bedard's potential and expectations as a top draft pick. However, one thing still seems to irk Bedard, about him not beating goaltenders yet. It will only take time before this hurdle is cleared away by Bedard himself.

Connor Bedard led the Blackhawks during preseason with five points, scoring one goal and four assists across four games. His goal was scored from an empty netter and Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury poke-checked him on a shootout attempt.

Still, his impressive plays in practice and preseason games caught everyone's attention, fuelling even further hype around him.

Bedard will serve as the focal point of Chicago Blackhawks' top line when they kick off against Pittsburgh Penguins on September 7.

Kyle Davidson's message to Connor Bedard and team

Blackhawks GM Davidson hopes that Bedard can have a transformative effect similar to Sidney Crosby had during his rookie campaign (2005-06).

Connor Bedard has displayed high standards and intensity through his responses in preseason games, showing frustration after losses while not celebrating after scoring an empty net goal.

Davidson believes the coaching staff and veteran players can assist in navigating him through the ups and downs of professional hockey while adapting to its high-pressure atmosphere.

With the exit of Stanley Cup stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews earlier this year, the Blackhawks have found themselves in an uncertain transition period. Davidson views Bedard as a key part of this transition.

Though making predictions is always risky business; he remains confident that Bedard will quickly have an influential presence among their roster.

Davidson has sent out a clear message to Bedard and the team:

“You come to the rink, you better come to win."

This philosophy combined with Connor Bedard's talent and guidance from veteran Blackhawks sets up for a thrilling season ahead. Both Bedard himself and his fans eagerly anticipate his NHL debut!

All eyes will be on him when he steps onto the ice for Chicago Blackhawks. All are waiting to see if he lives up to the hype and makes his mark on NHL play.