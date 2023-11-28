Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson on Tuesday evening addressed the recent controversy surrounding Corey Perry. The team earlier in the day took the decision to place the veteran winger on waivers culminating in the termination of his contract following his mysterious absence from training last week.

Speaking to the media, Davidson addressed the matter while clarifying that the decision behind Perry's release was down to internal team-based matter:

"First and foremost, I want to start off by reiterating that the organization is committed to a culture of accountability and upholding our values across our employees, players, both on-and-off the ice. Last week, management was notified of possible misconduct by Cory Perry. We immediately pulled him from the game and conducted an internal investigation."

The Blackhawks GM further added,

"Upon learning the findings of the investigation, we made the decision to terminate his contract. As this is an individual personnel matter, I will not be able to disclose any details related to the initial reporting of the investigation and its findings."

Davidson though made it clear that Perry's release was not linked to viral rumor which spread like wildfire through social media platforms last night,

"However, I do want to be very clear on this one point. This does not involve any players or their families and anything that suggests otherwise or anyone that suggests otherwise is wildly inaccurate and frankly is disgusting... This was a workplace matter."

The Blackhawks GM refused to get into the details of the matter and maintained that the decision was based on matter strictly related to the organization.