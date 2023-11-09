"Blackhawks gonna make a deal for him" - NHL fans react to disturbing Alex Galchenyuk video upon arrest

In a recent turn of events, former Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk faced public scrutiny after body-cam footage of his arrest for a hit-and-run crash in July was released by the Scottsdale Police. NHL fans voiced their opinions and concerns over the unsettling video, particularly on X.

One fan speculated about potential repercussions for Galchenyuk's career, suggesting:

"Blackhawks gunna make a deal for him."

Another fan took a more empathetic stance, expressing concern for Galchenyuk's well-being:

"Not sticking up for him, but I wonder if he remembers any of this. He's absolutely gone in this video. Wow. Just awful."

A third fan delved into deeper concerns, addressing possible underlying issues:

"He’s been having drinking problems since his time in MTL.. you can be worried about his substance abuse but his intoxication does not excuse the multiple use of racial slurs and the constant threats he’s throwing. Mind you, the video is 11 minutes long of the same things."

The reactions from fans illustrate the multifaceted response to Alex Galchenyuk's arrest video, ranging from curiosity to expressions of shock and concern for the player.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the public and the NHL community will respond to this troubling incident.

Alex Galchenyuk was arrested by the Scottsdale Police

In July 2023, former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk faced legal concerns after being arrested by the Scottsdale Police for a hit-and-run incident. Recently, the police released body-camera footage capturing the interaction between Galchenyuk, his father and the officers following the incident.

In the video, Galchenyuk, with blood on his face, reacted negatively to the officers' friendly approach. Notably, he used racial slurs, made threats against the officers and their families and appeared intoxicated.

This incident led to the termination of Galchenyuk's newly signed one-year deal with the Coyotes just two weeks after joining on July 1. The release of the arrest news prompted public scrutiny. In response, Galchenyuk issued an apology, expressing regret for his actions and announcing his entry into the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Subsequently, Galchenyuk moved to Russia, signing with St. Petersburg SKA in the Kontinental Hockey League. The story highlights the impact of off-ice behavior on professional athletes and the serious consequences it can have on their careers.

