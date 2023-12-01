Blackhawks HC delivers hilarious response when asked about Patrick Kane's availability

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson had a humorous reaction when asked about the availability of former player Patrick Kane, who is now with the Detroit Red Wings.

Charlie Roumeliotis, an insider for the Blackhawks, shared Richardson’s comments on social media. Richardson, with a smile, addressed Kane's absence from an upcoming game against Chicago:

“We don’t need to see him. We’re happy that he has to take a few days. …”

Richardson’s remark of Kane needing "a few days" was a recognition of the player’s recovery from hip surgery. It subtly acknowledges the nature of the sport, where injuries and recoveries are just as integral as the on-ice action.

He said, “We’ll see him in February when he’s in town. Once is enough.”

Richardson's witty comment cleverly hinted at the next game between the Blackhawks and the Red Wings, set to take place on Feb. 26 in Chicago.

The humorous comment not only made people laugh but also emphasized how important Kane is as a player. The excitement of Kane playing against his former team adds an element of interest to the game.

Furthermore, Richardson’s light-hearted approach towards Kane's recovery and the upcoming game showcases sportsmanship and companionship.

Patrick Kane opens up on recovery from surgery

Patrick Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery on Jun. 1 to address the nagging issue that had impacted his performance.

In a recent media appearance, Kane remarked positively on his progress and improvements after surgery.

“I was pretty much straight-legged, trying to make plays. It’s tough, you play the game on one leg, you’re trying to go one way, it’s very limiting. Where I’m at now, I can go both ways. I think the biggest thing is the crossover, left-over-right.

"That was a move I really struggled with, probably wasn’t even a crossover. Was more of a hopping on my left leg to get over to my right side. … The ability to weight shift on both legs was very exciting to me.”

He mentioned his ability to fully execute crossovers on the ice. He also noted that his ability to evenly distribute his weight between both legs has significantly increased, implying that the operation has effectively addressed some of the mobility issues caused by his prior injury.

Patrick Kane seems optimistic about fully regaining his elite hockey skills back, thanks to his early signs of positive recovery.