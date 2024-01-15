Blackhawks' Luke Richardson gives his honest opinion on Connor Bedard returning to ice only a week after undergoing jaw surgery 

Connor Bedard has a tricky road to recovery ahead of him following his broken jaw injury during an away game against the New Jersey Devils played on January 5.

The incident occurred in the first period when Devils defenseman Brendan Smith hit Bedard. The hit compelled Bedard to exit the game, resulting in a 4–2 defeat for the Blackhawks. Later, on January 6, the team reported that Bedard had been put on the injured reserve list due to his fractured jaw.

In his recovery process, a recent video posted by Charlie Roumeliotis on X (formerly Twitter) provides some insights. In the video, Bedard is seen with a green non-contact jersey and a face shield, indicative of a cautious approach to his return to the ice.

Roumeliotis, Blackhawks Insider, shared insights from Luke Richardson, shedding light on Bedard's eagerness to get back on the ice. According to Richardson, Bedard has been insistent on skating again and the medical team has granted their word.

On the other hand, precise instructions have been given to guarantee a safe return. Bedard cannot take slapshots and has to refrain from clenching his jaw during the sessions. Richardson said:

"He's been begging. They said it's OK but he's been given specific instructions. He's not allowed to take slapshots. He's not allowed to clench, so if they see that, they might pull the rug out from under him."

Connor Bedard is eager to make a comeback

Connor Bedard, the promising rookie from the Chicago Blackhawks, is facing a new and demanding challenge: displaying patience while recovering from his broken jaw.

Connor Bedard is eager to return, as Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno confirmed. Foligno said (via NHL.com):

"He's dying, It's pretty funny; the trainers were like. 'Hey, you kind of got to help us, he's not going to listen to us, so you've got to help us keep him at bay here a little bit.' So, it's been pretty funny."

“He's like, 'I feel fine.’ I'm like, 'Man, just pump the brakes a little bit.' But that's who he is. That's why you love him, and I'm sure he'll come back an even better version of himself, which is a scary thought.”

Bedard is expected to miss the NHL All-Star Game.