Blackhawks' Luke Richardson gives his honest opinion on hit that left Connor Bedard injured

In a recent game, the Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard got a big hit from the Devils' Brendan Smith. The hit happened in the first period of the game and it was significant enough to send Bedard to the locker room, leaving many to speculate on the nature of the contact and whether there was any malicious intent behind it.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson weighed in on the situation and gave an honest response to the incident.

Richardson stated:

“I don’t know if it was dirty. I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn’t see him, because Connor was behind one of their players."

During the play, Connor was behind the Devils’ Dawson Mercer, which Luke implied was the reason for not seeing Smith.

Expand Tweet

“I don’t think he stepped up on him. I just think he kind of stopped and Connor ran headfirst right into him.”

Richardson's comment suggests that he views the incident as an unfortunate collision rather than a deliberate attempt to injure.

Richardson further elaborated, indicating that there was no intent to harm on the part of Smith.

“But I don't think it was intent to hurt or anything. I think he is playing hard in blue line.”

Connor Bedard's thoughts on being the youngest NHL All-Star

Connor Bedard has been chosen as the youngest player ever to participate in an NHL All-Star Game. The All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb 3 and Bedard will be 18 years and 201 days old to make his mark in the league's record books.

Connor Bedard said: "It's exciting. It's something you watch growing up. Seeing the list of guys going, it should be fun. I don't think about being the youngest too much; it's just exciting to be a part of it."

The significance of Connor's selection to the All-Star Game is not only due to his age but also his performance on the ice. Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 15 goals and 18 assists.