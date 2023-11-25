"Blackhawks said it was a team decision?" - NHL fans left perplexed by contradicting reports over Corey Perry's absence

The recent absence of Corey Perry from the Chicago Blackhawks has left NHL fans puzzled and unsure due to conflicting information.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman shared a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) from Pat Morris of Newport, who represents Corey Perry.

“Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time,” the statement posted by Friedman.

However, this statement contradicts statements made by Blackhawks Head Coach Kyle Davidson, who mentioned that Corey Perry's absence was an organizational decision.

This inconsistency has caused confusion among fans, who are now wondering about the reason behind Perry's absence.

One fan expressed their confusion:

"The hawks said it was a team decision???"

Many other fans shared opinions while voicing their thoughts and theories regarding this matter.

Here are some fans' reactions:

The contradicting information has fueled conjecture and uncertainty among fans. Some supporters are questioning the team's management's transparency, while others are rallying behind Corey Perry during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks will need to navigate through the season without Corey Perry, a key player in their lineup.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ performance this season

The Chicago Blackhawks have had a challenging start this season, struggling to find consistency with a blemished record of 6-12-0. However, their recent 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs gives some hope to both the team and its fans.

When it comes to offense, the Blackhawks haven't been performing up to par. They currently sit in 30th place in the NHL with 47 goals scored, averaging around 2.6 goals per game. This lack of output has definitely played a role in their struggles this season.

Defensively, the club has handled its share of difficulties admirably. They are ranked 23rd in goals against, having allowed a total of 66 goals, or about 3.7 per game. Their power play success percentage is only 10%, while their penalty kill rate is approximately 77.59%.

Despite these difficulties, there have been some standout performers on the team that deserve recognition. Connor Bedard has been particularly impressive on offense, racking up a total of 17 points in 18 games played so far this season. Another key contributor has been Philipp Kurashev, who made contributions with four goals and eight assists.

In goal, Arvid Soderblom holds a record of 2-6-0 along with a goals-against average of 3.7 and a save percentage of .885.