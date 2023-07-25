Assistant Coach Ryan Craig's decision to enjoy pierogis during his Stanley Cup day back in Brandon, Manitoba, has generated significant excitement among NHL fans. Fans took to Twitter to express their reactions to Coach Craig enjoying this delightful treat, and their responses were nothing short of enthusiastic.

"Now that's a fantastic meal!"

"A guy eating pierogis out of the Stanley Cup? I think I'm in love!!"

"Where's the sour cream and onions?"

"Best meal ever!! (What kind of pierogi? Potato and cheese, I hope!)"

Coach Ryan Craig's choice of pierogis as his snack during his Stanley Cup run has not gone down well with some NHL fans. Some have called it a disgrace for one of the most prestigious sports trophy.

When was the most recent instance of a wild card team claiming victory in the Stanley Cup?

The journey for wild card teams in the NHL's Stanley Cup Finals has been challenging since the wild card system was introduced in 2013. Despite several notable attempts, no wild card team has managed to win the Cup, making it the only North American sports championship that has not been claimed by an NHL wild card team.

In 2017, the Nashville Predators had an impressive run to the Stanley Cup Finals, defeating the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference final and earning their first-ever Finals appearance. However, they faced the experienced Pittsburgh Penguins, who were seeking back-to-back championships. Despite their strong performance, the Predators fell short, losing the series 4-2.

The 2019 NHL playoffs saw a unique turn of events as all division winners were eliminated in the first round, while the wild card teams surprised everyone by advancing to the second round. However, none of the four wild card teams that year could clinch the Cup.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche were the wild card entries that didn't succeed in winning the championship that year. The St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins ultimately battled it out in the Finals, with the Blues emerging victorious in a thrilling 4-3 series win, securing their first-ever Cup title.

