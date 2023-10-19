"Blow it up": Ottawa Senators' dominating performance against Washington Capitals in 6-1 win leaves Caps fans hopeless

The Ottawa Senators kept their unbeaten streak alive on Wednesday by beating the Washington Capitals 6-1 at the Canadian Tire Centre, securing their third consecutive home win of the season after four games.

The recently acquired Vladimir Tarasenko has started to fit pretty well on the Sens' upfront, as he continued to add to his tally by notching up a goal in the contest. Josh Norris, after missing out on the first three games for the Senators due to injury, made his comeback by scoring two goals.

Meanwhile, the Caps would rather forget their performance. They only scored once in the game and were all over the ice chasing the Senators the entire game. Here's how fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the game, with one posting:

"Blow it up. I know it’s only the 3rd game but I can’t see them making the playoffs with this roster."

How did the Ottawa Senators beat the Washington Capitals?

The Ottawa Senators (3-1-0) hosted the Washington Capitals (1-2-0) at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. The Sens dominated and ousted the Caps with a commanding 6-1 win.

In the first period, Vladimir Tarasenko put the Senators upfront, slotting the puck back into the net off Ridly Greig at the 4:28 mark. Eight minutes later, Josh Norris scored his first goal of the season, converting an assist from Drake Batherson for the powerplay goal to give the Sens a two-goal advantage.

With two minutes remaining before the end of the first period, John Carlsson put the Washington Capitals on board, thanks to an assist from Alex Ovechkin, to cut the Sens' lead to 2-1. However, this was the only goal the Caps scored in the game, and they failed to mount a comeback in the remaining two periods.

Coming into the second period, Norris scored his second of the night to push the Sens' lead to 3-1. Goals from Artem Zub and Claude Giroux then gave the Sens a four-goal advantage to make it 5-1.

In the final period, Jake Sanderson's goal coming at the 11:48 mark stood out as the winner for the Ottawa Senators to claim their third consecutive home win of the season.

Tim Stutzle had three points in the contest, while Batherson, Giroux, Norris, Sanderson, and Tarasenko all scored two on the night. Goalie Anton Forsberg was brilliant between the pipes and made 23 games with a.958 SV% for the Sens.

The Ottawa Senators next play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, October 21. The puck drops at 1 P.M. ET.