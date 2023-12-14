Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson critical of Nick Cousins' hit from behind - "Most dangerous hit in hockey"

At the Sports Interaction podcast with Luke Gazdic, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson expressed his thoughts on a contentious hit from behind. The incident involved Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins and drew a one-game suspension for Gudbranson as he charged Cousins later.

When asked by Gazdic about it, Gudbranson said,

"Yeah, it was a bad hit, for sure. Brutal. And, I don't want to sound melodramatic, but, personally, over the years, I've been playing hockey for a long time. Like, that's the most dangerous hit in hockey."

Gudbranson, reacting to a hit by Cousins, was suspended for one game by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for retaliatory actions.

Reflecting on the hit and the subsequent suspension, Gudbranson previously said,

"That's a bad hit. If that hit takes place three feet before that, I end up going down and bending my neck. That's when you get a compression fracture, and who knows how the rest of your life is?"

Describing the aftermath of the hit, Gudbranson revealed the physical toll it took on him. He said he felt as if he had been in a car wreck.

“My kids were 85 feet away," Gudbranson said. "It's a terrible hit. I was walking around pacing the hallways at home, trying to calm down and happy that my legs still worked."

Acknowledging the suspension handed down for his actions, Gudbranson said,

"The rule is the rule. I got one game for it. Take it and move on."

Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson suspended without pay following altercation with Panthers' Cousins

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson has been suspended for one game, with no salary, due to a violation of Rule 46.2 (Aggressor). He was in an altercation with Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins during NHL Game No. 420 in Columbus on December 10. The National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension.

The incident occurred at 6:46 of the third period. Gudbranson received a minor penalty, a 10-minute misconduct for instigating, and a major penalty, fighting, a game misconduct.

According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement and considering his average annual salary, Gudbranson will lose $20,833.33. The forfeited money will be directed to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.