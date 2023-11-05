Blue Jackets HC discloses reason behind benching $68,250,000 Johnny Gaudreau in final period

In a surprising turn of events, Columbus Blue Jackets star forward Johnny Gaudreau rode the bench for most of the final period against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Coach Pascal Vincent's decision to limit Gaudreau's ice time raised eyebrows, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind the move. Vincent later explained:

"I'm coaching a team, and the guys that are going are going to play. It's everything earned, and when the game starts, it's not about your name, it's about what's in front of your jersey and who we believe are going to give us a chance to win."

Expand Tweet

Vincent emphasized that performance on the ice and not a player's reputation or paycheck, determines who gets ice time:

"We know Johnny can make a difference when he's skating and when he's involved," Vincent continued, "but tonight I felt he wasn't there. So, we're going to play the guys that are playing. It doesn't matter who you are. It's about the Blue Jackets, and I didn't like his game."

Johnny Gaudreau, who signed a hefty seven-year, $68,250,000 contract with the Blue Jackets in July 2022, was held to minimal ice time as the Capitals lost 2-1.

Johnny Gaudreau ends scoring drought against Lightning

Johnny Gaudreau's scoring drought came to an end, as he scored against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-2 win on Thursday.

It was the first time he had failed to score in the opening nine games of a season. The 30-year-old forward had been struggling with his scoring, managing just five points in 11 games and four power-play assists this term.

Gaudreau's early-season woes had raised concerns, but his goal against the Lightning could be a turning point. He may have found the spark needed to regain his scoring touch, making him a potential asset for the Columbus Blue Jackets.