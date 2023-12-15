Blue Jackets receive devastating Patrik Laine injury update

The Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is set to miss approximately six weeks of action due to a clavicle fracture. The Finnish forward got injured in the second period of yesterday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he collided with defenseman William Lagesson. The Blue Jackets secured a 6-5 overtime victory in the contest.

NHL insider Chris Johnston shared the injury update on X (previously known as Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Losing the forward to this injury is undoubtedly a blow for the Blue Jackets, as they heavily rely on his scoring ability and offensive contributions. Laine scored six goals and three assists this season, tallying 9 points in 18 games.

Patrik Laine's absence will challenge Columbus, primarily as it aims to secure a spot in the playoffs. However, it also allows other players to step up and demonstrate their skills.

Laine’s main focus will be to fully recover before returning to the ice in top form. Dealing with clavicle fractures can be tricky, so he must undergo rehabilitation to avoid any long-term complications.

Patrik Laine’s career earnings

According to CapFriendly, Patrik Laine has signed four contracts totaling $66,525,000. His journey began when he was selected as the second overall pick by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 entry draft.

Initially, Laine signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Jets valued at $10,725,000. This deal included performance bonuses. After his ELC expired, he entered a two-year bridge agreement with Winnipeg worth $13,500,000. This allowed him to reach restricted free agency without arbitration rights.

Continuing his progression with a move to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Laine secured a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season valued at $7,500,000.

Acknowledging his value as both a team asset and potential franchise player, the Blue Jackets further solidified their commitment by signing him to a four-year contract extension on July 22, 2022. This extension carries a value of $34,8000 and an annual cap hit of $8,7000.

For the 2023-24 NHL season, Laine’s salary stands at $9,100,000, including signing bonuses of $2,000,000 and a salary of $7,100,000. His career earnings are estimated at $31,275,000.