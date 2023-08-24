St. Louis Blues' forward Kevin Hayes recently discussed the harrowing realities of opioid addiction in America. The pain and grief from losing his brother before the 2021 season still weighs heavily on Hayes, and he continues to grapple with the profound loss.

Hayes, recently acquired by the Blues from the Philadelphia Flyers, addressed the passing of his brother Jimmy, who died of a drug overdose in August 2021 at the age of 31.

Kevin Hayes penned a moving tribute to his older brother, lovingly dubbed the "Dorchester Batman." Amidst his personal loss, Hayes recognized the larger crisis of opioid addiction plaguing not only hockey but also the entire nation.

Kevin Hayes wrote a piece for the Players Tribune about his brother:

"I say my brother, but he was more like my best friend. And if I’m being really honest (because I know he’s up there somewhere keeping me in check) Jimmy was more like my hero.

"I lost my best friend because of a drug that is destroying America. It’s not just a problem in hockey. It’s a problem everywhere.

"If pills can take my brother, they can take anyone."

Kevin Hayes and the NHL's battle against Opioid crisis

With average NHL salaries around $3 million, hockey's high-stakes nature draws players despite injury risks. The physically demanding sport drives athletes to rely on prescription painkillers to manage injuries. This practice often leads to addiction.

The NHL's response to this crisis has been questioned, prompting a spotlight on the issue.

The intense competition and pressure to perform push players to ignore physical injuries and mental health struggles, perpetuating a toxic culture. The tough guy mentality, coupled with a party culture, fuels substance abuse. Lack of substance education and stigma around addiction worsen the situation.

To combat this crisis, the NHL must prioritize education about painkiller risks and establish stricter drug testing. Initiatives like the "Hockey Talks" program could help reduce stigma and encourage players to seek help.

For progress, the league should follow other sports' examples by integrating mental health professionals and fostering an environment that prioritizes player well-being.