Bo Horvat: Three things New York Islanders fans can expect from their new star

Yesterday, one of the biggest names available heading into the NHL Trade Deadline was moved as the Vancouver Canucks traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders. In return for their former captain, the Canucks received forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty, as well as a protected 2023 first-round draft pick from the Islanders.

"BO TO THE ISLAND! The @NYIslanders have acquired #NHLAllStar @BoHorvat from the @Canucks in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick!" - NHL

As the NHL Trade Deadline approached, Bo Horvat was one of the hottest names on the market, with several teams reportedly interested in the 27-year-old forward. The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars were among the teams vying for the star center.

Ultimately, the New York Islanders won the Horvat sweepstakes, bolstering their roster for a potential playoff run. Here are three things Islanders fans can expect from their star acquisition.

1. Bo Horvat is one of the NHL's top goal scorers this season

Horvat is currently in the middle of the best season of his career, posting 31 goals and 23 assists in 49 games with the lowly Vancouver Canucks. He currently ranks eighth in the league in goals scored, tied with Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets.

James Scott @JamesScottRadio New York Islanders @NYIslanders #Isles News: The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. #Isles News: The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. Big trade for the Islanders. They need scoring and Horvat definitely provides that. Will be interesting to see if they can extend him. twitter.com/nyislanders/st… Big trade for the Islanders. They need scoring and Horvat definitely provides that. Will be interesting to see if they can extend him. twitter.com/nyislanders/st…

"Big trade for the Islanders. They need scoring and Horvat definitely provides that. Will be interesting to see if they can extend him." - James Scott

He will undoubtedly give the New York Islanders a much-needed scoring boost, as the team currently sits 21st in the NHL with 148 goals scored.

2. Leadership and professionalism

Bo Horvat's leadership is something that will be missed for the rebuilding Vancouver Canucks franchise. His former coach Bruce Boudreau had nothing but praise for the young captain and his professionalism on and off the ice:

“I’m pretty sure I can put him in any situation and something good is going to come out of it. As a person, he’s been so respectful and easy to approach. I ask him different things and he gives me straight answers. And he’s really good with his teammates and brings my questions to them. His practice habits are great, which what a coach wants."

3. The team is committed to winning

Bo Horvat's acquisition not only improved the offense but proved to fans that General Manager Lou Lamoriello would not sit idly by without taking a shot. While the New York Islanders currently sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 25-22, Lamoriello pulled off one of the biggest moves likely to happen this Trade Deadline season.

The move could either work wonderfully or fail to accomplish much, but Islanders fans will be able to say that they didn't sit by and do nothing.

