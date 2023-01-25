Senators' assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with ALS, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jones, 53, is in his fourth season as an assistant coach for the Senators after he joined head coach D.J. Smith’s staff on July 5th, 2019. Prior to joining the Senators, Jones had a stint

Prior to joining the Senators coaching staff, Jones was an assistant coach with the AHL’s Texas Stars for one season and held various coaching roles in the OHL for over 20 seasons.

"A devoted member of our family, Bob Jones, has been diagnosed with ALS," said Senators GM Pierre Dorion in a press release. "Bob and his family's wishes to take the courageous step of making his condition public in an effort to drive ALS awareness as he fights this disease."

Teams, players and fans of the league are pouring in their support for Bob and his family and have joined him in his battle against ALS.

tak @popunkprettyboy @Senators brutal news. the whole city and sport are with you, Coach @Senators brutal news. the whole city and sport are with you, Coach

Pat Maguire @paddymackcomedy @Senators A horrible disease that we seem to be hearing more and more about. So sorry. @Senators A horrible disease that we seem to be hearing more and more about. So sorry.

Shawn Simpson @TSNSimmer Tough news about my old @OHLHoundPower mate Bob Jones who has been diagnosed with ALS. He is such a great and funny guy. Sending nothing but great vibes. Tough news about my old @OHLHoundPower mate Bob Jones who has been diagnosed with ALS. He is such a great and funny guy. Sending nothing but great vibes.

Mimmo @MimmoD7 @Senators Awful news, Prayers to Jones and his family. You got this coach @Senators Awful news, Prayers to Jones and his family. You got this coach

A fan shared his Bob Jones story and offered him strength during this tough time:

"My Bob Jones story: One day, my dad finally relented and let me drive his Volvo to school. I get called to the office & told that someone plowed into it in the lot. I go out & there with a sheepish smile? Bob Jones & his bigass Bronco mounted to poor red 240. Strength, pal."

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenarative disease that affects neurons in the brain and spinal cord. Unfortunately, there is no known cure for ALS. Patients gradually lose the ability to voluntarily move, speak, and eat. By making his diagnosis public, Bob Jones and his family aim to raise awareness about ALS and to raise funds for research on ALS and urge those willing to contribute to consider ALS Society of Canada and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Is Bob Jones going to take an indefinite leave of absence?

Bob will continue his duties as the assistanct coach and the Senators have offered their unending support to him by allowing him to take any time he needs to be with friends and family.

The Senators said,

"We have been working internally with Bob and his family as he takes on this challenge; while Bob will continue with his coaching duties, he has the full support of the organization to take any time he needs away from the club during the season to concentrate on his health and his family."

They have also requested the entire hockey community's support and encouragement for Bob and his family on their journey.

