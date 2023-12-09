Boone Jenner injury: Blue Jackets receive injury timeline for captain following broken jaw

In a significant setback for the Columbus Blue Jackets, team captain Boone Jenner is set to miss up to six weeks after sustaining a fractured jaw in a recent game against the St. Louis Blues.

The announcement was made by the CBJ public relations team via Twitter, stating that Jenner has been placed on Injured Reserve following the injury during the 5-2 victory over the Blues.

Boone Jenner's absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Blue Jackets, as he holds the pivotal role of the team's second-leading scorer. In 29 games this season, the 30-year-old forward has contributed significantly with 13 goals and five assists, accumulating a total of 18 points.

Furthermore, Jenner has been a workhorse on the ice, leading the Columbus forwards in ice time with an average of 19 minutes and 18 seconds per game.

The injury occurred when Jenner took a puck to the face during the game against St. Louis, forcing him to exit the contest after logging 12 minutes and 16 seconds of ice time. The impact of this unfortunate incident extends beyond Jenner's offensive contributions, as he has been a well-rounded player, amassing 81 shots on goal, 44 hits and 39 blocked shots throughout the season.

This blow comes at a critical juncture for the Blue Jackets, who will have to navigate a challenging stretch without their influential captain. The team will need to adapt its strategies and line combinations to compensate for Jenner's absence, particularly given his significant contributions on both ends of the ice.

Boone Jenner's six-week absence poses a notable challenge for the Blue Jackets, with their next game scheduled against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Boone Jenner's Jackets secure a decisive 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues

In a decisive 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, the Columbus Blue Jackets found redemption, snapping a three-game skid. Yegor Chinakhov played a pivotal role, scoring twice in the third period, complemented by strong goaltending from Jet Greaves, who secured his first NHL victory with 41 saves.

Kirill Marchenko contributed with a goal and an assist, while Adam Fantilli showcased his rookie prowess with a goal. Despite Robert Thomas' two goals for the Blues, the Blue Jackets maintained control, building confidence in their competition level. Columbus coach Pascale Vincent emphasized:

“We talked about confidence, but confidence in our compete and who we are as a team and in our DNA."