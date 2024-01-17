Boone Jenner injury update: Blue Jackets HC explains return timeline for captain after suffering fractured jaw

Columbus Blue Jackets are waiting for Captain Boone Jenner to return from injured reserve. Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported Jenner will be activated and return in the next game against the New Jersey Devils.

Although Jenner remains on the injured reserve list, his comeback status appears positive. His head coach offered further information regarding plans on how the 30-year winger will return from an injury and play on Friday.

The effects of Jenner’s absence from the team have become obvious, but his return shall rejuvenate everybody. The experienced winger has scored 13 goals and recorded 18 points from his 29 appearances this season.

Columbus' reporter, Jeff Svoboda, quoted Coach Pascal Vincent in a post on X, revealing the team's strategy for Jenner's return:

"The plan is for Boone Jenner (fractured jaw) to return to the lineup Friday. He’ll likely center Adam Fantilli and Jack Roslovic against the Devils. Elvis Merzlikins will play again against New Jersey."

Expand Tweet

Columbus Blue Jackets unaffected by Boone Jenner's absence as they eke out 4-3 victory against Vancouver Canucks

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3, ending their five-game winning streak. Kirill Marchenko's shootout goal proved decisive, with Elvis Merzlikins making 27 saves. Despite trailing three times in regulation, the Blue Jackets forced overtime, with Dmitri Voronkov notching two goals, including the equalizer in the third period.

Yegor Chinakhov, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland also contributed goals. Merzlikins, playing for the first time since December 29, thanked his teammates for supporting him amid trade talks. Vancouver's Casey DeSmith made 41 saves, salvaging a point for the Pacific Division leaders on their 5-1-1 road trip.

Miller's 20th goal and Pettersson's power-play tally showcased the Canucks' offensive efforts. Columbus saw the return of Sean Kuraly from injury and witnessed a standout performance from Cole Sillinger. He played a career-high 24:35, with the Gaudreau-Sillinger-Chinakhov line generating 17 shots.