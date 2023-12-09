Boone Jenner Injury: What happened to Columbus Blue Jackets captain?

The Columbus Blue Jackets were plagued by an injury to their captain, Boone Jenner, during Friday's game against the St. Louis Blues at home in Nationwide Arena.

During the second period, Jenner got himself injured while taking a puck to his face. He eventually left the ice, and later, the team announced that he would not return to complete the contest:

"Blue Jackets C Boone Jenner was struck in the face by the puck during the 2nd period of tonight’s game vs. St. Louis and will not return."

Expand Tweet

Before exiting the game, the Blue Jackets captain clocked 12:16 minutes of ice time. This season, the veteran forward has played 29 games, garnering 18 points through 13 goals and five assists.

The severity of the injury is not known at the moment, and thus fans can expect to hear more about the captain's injury following the game or in a couple of games. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are on the verge of a comprehensive win, leading the Blues 4-2 with the third period in play.