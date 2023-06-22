Boston Bruins 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, TV Schedule, Tickets & more

The Boston Bruins finished their 2022-23 regular season by etching their name in NHL history, winning 65 games. However, the Bruins crumbled in the post-season and failed to replicate their regular-season performance, ultimately getting eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs

Now that the 2022-23 season is wrapped up, the Boston Bruins will work on their shortcomings to make a stronger comeback in the forthcoming season. The work done by the organization during the off-season will most likely be reflected in their preseason campaign.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the Boston Bruins' 2023 campaign, including its date, time, TV schedule, opponents, and more.

Boston Bruins 2023 preseason complete schedule date and timings

The Bruins will kick off their 2023 -24 preseason campaign in September against the New York Rangers and will lace up their skates for a total of six games before the commencement of the 2023-24 season in October.

Game 1 vs. New York Rangers - Sunday, September 24 @ TD Garden, Boston, MA - 5 pm ET

Game 2 vs. Buffalo Sabres - Tuesday, September 26 @ KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY - 7 pm ET

Game 3 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Friday, September 29 @ TD Garden, Boston, MA - 7 pm ET

Game 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Monday, October 2 @ Well Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA - 7 pm ET

Game 5 vs. Washington Capitals - Tuesday, October 3 @ TD Garden, Boston, MA - 7 pm ET

Game 6 vs. New York Rangers - Thursday, October 5 @ Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 7 pm ET

Boston Bruins 2023 preseason TV Schedule and ticket details

The Bruins preseason games ahead of the 2023-24 season schedule are going to be telecast live on television. However, fans will have to wait for a while as the TV and radio schedule for the games has not been announced so far. Meanwhile, the ticket information is also to be announced by the team.

The NHL is also yet to announce its regular season schedule for the 2023-24 campaign. The league usually rolls out its schedule after the free agency begins on July 1st. Before the preseason, the Bruins will take part in the NHL Entry Draft which is scheduled to be held on June 28-29.The official training camp for the Bruins begins on Wednesday, September 20.

