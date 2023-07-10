Boston Bruins All-Centennial team: Release date, selection committee, and more

The Boston Bruins are set to mark their 100th year as a franchise in a special way by selecting an All-Centennial team. This team will be composed of the most legendary players in the Bruins' history, as chosen by an independent committee consisting of journalists, media members, historians, and members of the hockey community.

The selection committee, appointed by the club in June, will be responsible for voting on the 100 players they believe to be the most legendary in the Bruins' first century. These votes will be aggregated to form the "Historic 100" list, which will be unveiled in September.

Following the release of the "Historic 100," the selection committee will convene both in-person and virtually to discuss and deliberate on the final 20 players who will make up the All-Centennial team. This distinguished roster will comprise 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders.

The unveiling of the All-Centennial team will take place at the Centennial Gala on Thursday, October 12. However, the celebrations won't be limited to the committee's choices. Starting in September, fans will have the opportunity to create and share their own All-Centennial teams using an online portal accessible through the Bruins' website and social media platforms.

This interactive platform will allow fans to generate, download, and share their All-Centennial team roster cards, sparking friendly debates and discussions across social media.

The selection committee for Boston Bruins All-Centennial team

The Boston Bruins' All-Centennial Team Selection Committee consists of prominent figures from the hockey world, including journalists, broadcasters, and members of the Bruins organization.

Each committee member brings their expertise and unique perspective to the task of selecting the most legendary players in the team's history. Here's the list:

Ty Anderson, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Dale Arnold, Retired NESN Broadcaster

Amalie Benjamin, NHL.com

John Buccigross, ESPN

Mick Colageo, The Standard-Times

Steve Conroy, Boston Herald

Kevin Paul Dupont, Boston Globe

Jack Edwards, NESN

Mike "Doc" Emrick, Retired Broadcaster

Naoko Funayama, WCVB

Steve Garabedian, NESN

Karen Guregian, MassLive.com

Joe Haggerty, Bruins Beat Reporter

Heidi Holland, Boston Bruins

Richard Johnson, The Sports Museum

Joe McDonald, Bruins Beat Reporter

Scott McLaughlin, WEEI

Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, NESN

Jimmy Murphy, Boston Hockey Now

Matt Porter, Boston Globe

Conor Ryan, Boston.com

Season Ticket Holder Council, Boston Bruins

Fluto Shinzawa, The Athletic

Harry Sinden, Boston Bruins

Judd Sirott, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Dave Stubbs, NHL.com

Rusty Sullivan, The Sports Museum

Kathryn Tappen, TNT

Kevin Weekes, ESPN/NHLN

Brian Zechello, NESN

